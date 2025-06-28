TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Resisting oppression with speculative fiction: Anselma’s path to Nebula Awards
Green NGOs raise concern over $6b EV battery project
The stage is set for Prabowo, but the script is empty

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Resisting oppression with speculative fiction: Anselma’s path to Nebula Awards
Green NGOs raise concern over $6b EV battery project
The stage is set for Prabowo, but the script is empty

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Pramono off to strong start, but not enough for 2029 presidential bid

A recent survey by the research arm of Kompas daily revealed that more than 6 of 10 surveyed Jakartans are satisfied with Governor Pramono Anung’s performance in his first 100 days in office, with some room for improvement on community outreach.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, June 28, 2025 Published on Jun. 27, 2025 Published on 2025-06-27T10:25:28+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Pramono off to strong start, but not enough for 2029 presidential bid Celebrating the city: Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung delivers a speech during a flag ceremony on June 22 to commemorate the 498th anniversary of Jakarta at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Jasmine Nadhya Thanaya)

J

akarta Governor Pramono Anung has enjoyed favorable approval ratings in his first 100 days in office, a recent survey shows, but some analysts say it may not be enough to make him a serious contender in the 2029 presidential election.

A survey by the research arm of Kompas daily found that 64.5 percent of respondents expressed satisfaction with the governor’s performance. Around 30 percent said they were dissatisfied, while another 5.4 percent remained undecided.

Much of the positive sentiment toward Pramono, who took office in February with Deputy Governor Rano Karno, is tied to his public image. Around 5.7 percent of respondents pointed to his approachable and down-to-earth personality as the main reason for their approval, rather than his policies.

Meanwhile, a sizable 52.6 percent of informants said they did not know about or had not seen the governor’s strengths.

Some respondents also answered that their expectations were still unmet, with 12.2 percent saying Pramono had not yet been active in outreach or impromptu visits to local communities. Around 14 percent said many programs the administration offered were yet to be completed.

“Although Pramono and Rano have received strong public appreciation, there’s still significant room for improvement,” Kompas suggested in the survey report. “The political legitimacy built on public perception hasn’t yet been fully backed by satisfaction with their results.”

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Pramono’s first 100 days a mixed bag

Popular

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Resisting oppression with speculative fiction: Anselma’s path to Nebula Awards

Resisting oppression with speculative fiction: Anselma’s path to Nebula Awards

Related Articles

Longer access to free public spaces eases Jakartans’ lives

Jakarta backs Prabowo’s seawall project despite environmental concerns

Stunting policy gets stunted

West Java governor in spotlight for populist moves sidelining legislature

Pramono targets over 1,000 ‘rusunawa’ units by next year to ease housing backlog

Related Article

Longer access to free public spaces eases Jakartans’ lives

Jakarta backs Prabowo’s seawall project despite environmental concerns

Stunting policy gets stunted

West Java governor in spotlight for populist moves sidelining legislature

Pramono targets over 1,000 ‘rusunawa’ units by next year to ease housing backlog

Popular

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort

Brazilian hiker's family criticises speed of Rinjani rescue effort
Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Resisting oppression with speculative fiction: Anselma’s path to Nebula Awards

Resisting oppression with speculative fiction: Anselma’s path to Nebula Awards

More in Indonesia

 View more
Strategic partnership: The Defense Ministry's Defense Facility Agency head Air Marshal Yusuf Jauhari (third left) shakes hands on Thursday with Babcock International managing director of business growth and AUKUS, Mark Goldsack (second left), after the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) on the Maritime Partnership Program while aboard the HMS Richmond at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta. The LoI linking maritime defense with food security was also signed by the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry secretary general Comr. Gen. Rudy Heriyanto Adi Nugroho and was witnessed by British Minister of State for Defense Vernon Coaker (left), HMS Richmond commanding officer Cmdr. Richard Kemp (third right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (second right) and British Ambassador to Jakarta Dominic Jermey.
Archipelago

Defense, maritime ministries sign LoI with Babcock on maritime partnership program
Celebrating the city: Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung delivers a speech during a flag ceremony on June 22 to commemorate the 498th anniversary of Jakarta at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Central Jakarta.
Politics

Pramono off to strong start, but not enough for 2029 presidential bid
Treacherous mission: Rescue workers on Monday attempt to evacuate Juliana Marins, a Brazilian national who fell into a ravine on Mount Rinjani, Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara, after going missing on June 21.
Archipelago

Mt. Rinjani rescue protocols under review after Brazilian tourist’s death

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) during a press conference following a bilateral meeting at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on June 27, 2025.  
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, Malaysia strengthen ties amid global tensions
Remote work: A civil servant works during his in-office shift at the Riau Communication, Information and Statistics Agency in Pekanbaru on April 20, 2020 as his colleagues work from home.
Editorial

Remote work? Not now
Keep them coming: Workers sort packages that are ready for shipment at the warehouse of e-commerce giant Shopee in Cengkareng, West Jakarta, on Aug. 30, 2023.
Tech

Govt to require e-commerce platforms to collect tax from sellers

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Defense, maritime ministries sign LoI with Babcock on maritime partnership program
Books

Resisting oppression with speculative fiction: Anselma’s path to Nebula Awards
Politics

Pramono off to strong start, but not enough for 2029 presidential bid
Archipelago

Mt. Rinjani rescue protocols under review after Brazilian tourist’s death
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Malaysia strengthen ties amid global tensions
Academia

Insight: Innovations in managing and developing human capital
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo’s allies lead SOEs while Danantara sidelines ministry
Editorial

Remote work? Not now
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Pramono off to strong start, but not enough for 2029 presidential bid

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.