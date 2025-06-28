Pramono off to strong start, but not enough for 2029 presidential bid

Celebrating the city: Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung delivers a speech during a flag ceremony on June 22 to commemorate the 498th anniversary of Jakarta at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Jasmine Nadhya Thanaya)

A recent survey by the research arm of Kompas daily revealed that more than 6 of 10 surveyed Jakartans are satisfied with Governor Pramono Anung’s performance in his first 100 days in office, with some room for improvement on community outreach.

J akarta Governor Pramono Anung has enjoyed favorable approval ratings in his first 100 days in office, a recent survey shows, but some analysts say it may not be enough to make him a serious contender in the 2029 presidential election.

A survey by the research arm of Kompas daily found that 64.5 percent of respondents expressed satisfaction with the governor’s performance. Around 30 percent said they were dissatisfied, while another 5.4 percent remained undecided.

Much of the positive sentiment toward Pramono, who took office in February with Deputy Governor Rano Karno, is tied to his public image. Around 5.7 percent of respondents pointed to his approachable and down-to-earth personality as the main reason for their approval, rather than his policies.

Meanwhile, a sizable 52.6 percent of informants said they did not know about or had not seen the governor’s strengths.

Some respondents also answered that their expectations were still unmet, with 12.2 percent saying Pramono had not yet been active in outreach or impromptu visits to local communities. Around 14 percent said many programs the administration offered were yet to be completed.

“Although Pramono and Rano have received strong public appreciation, there’s still significant room for improvement,” Kompas suggested in the survey report. “The political legitimacy built on public perception hasn’t yet been fully backed by satisfaction with their results.”

