Pramono’s first 100 days a mixed bag

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (right) and his deputy, Rano Karno (center), talk with a prospective tenant of low-cost rental apartments (rusunawa) in Jagakarsa in South Jakarta on May 8, 2025. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

W hile a recent survey reveals public satisfaction with many of Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung’s programs, activist groups have pointed out several flaws in his policies during his first 100 days in office.

The public opinion poll from Indikator Politik Indonesia showed that Pramono’s approval rating stood at 60 percent since taking office in mid-February. Compared with the approval ratings of his counterparts across five other provinces in Java, Indikator placed Pramono in the second-lowest position.

The survey, released on May 28, also indicated that while around 70 percent of respondents were satisfied with six of Pramono’s surveyed programs, such as extending the operational hours of public libraries and holding job fairs, better policy communication is needed for Pramono’s office to inform more residents.

The pollster’s founder Burhanuddin Muhtadi said that only one third of residents were aware of Pramono’s programs, despite Jakartans’ high exposure to media.

Since assuming office, the former cabinet secretary has been making efforts to fulfill his campaign promises, either introducing new initiatives like extending operational hours of public spaces or resuming past policies such as the Ciliwung River normalization and relocation of evicted Kampung Bayam residents.

At City Hall on Monday, four Jakarta-based civil groups gathered to release the results of their own assessment of certain programs of the new Jakarta administration, such as workforce policy and some past initiatives that the city reenacted, such as the river normalization and the Kampung Bayam relocation program.