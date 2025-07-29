Fire engulfs Taman Puring Market, razes over 550 stalls

Devastating loss: Fire rages through Taman Puring Market on Monday evening in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta. (Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah)

The blaze is believed to have been triggered by an electrical malfunction, the leading cause of fire incidents in Jakarta.

A massive fire tore through South Jakarta’s Taman Puring Market on Monday evening, destroying at least 552 stalls in one of the capital’s worst market fires in recent years.

The blaze, believed to have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, marks another alarming incident amid Jakarta’s growing tally of fire emergencies.

The fire is reported to have broken out around 6 p.m. from a closed stall in the heart of the market in Kebayoran Baru district. Despite early attempts by security guards to contain it, flames rapidly spread across approximately 2,000 square meters.

It took 35 fire trucks and 188 personnel nearly seven hours to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters faced major hurdles due to poor access to water sources around the market, authorities said.

The Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency (Gulkarmat) said the exact cause remained under investigation. However, South Jakarta Gulkarmat head Syamsul Huda told Antara on Tuesday that preliminary signs pointed to an electrical fault.

Officials have cordoned off the area and warned vendors not to re-enter the damaged site, citing structural vulnerabilities and risk of collapse.

