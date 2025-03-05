Transjakarta's Petukangan bus stop renamed after D’Masiv band

A Transjakarta bus stops at the Petukangan D'Masiv bus stop in Jakarta on March 3, 2025. PT Transjakarta has partnered with the band D'Masiv to rename the Petukangan bus stop to Petukangan D'Masiv to encourage more people to use public transportation. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

C ity-owned public transportation company PT Transportasi Jakarta (Transjakarta) renamed the Petukangan bus stop on Jl. Ciledug Raya, Pesanggrahan, South Jakarta, to Petukangan D’Masiv on Monday, following a partnership with alternative rock band D’Masiv.

The bus stop serves Transjakarta routes 13, 13B, 13E and L13E, connecting Puri Beta in Tangerang, Banten, to three different destinations in South Jakarta: Mampang Prapatan, Pancoran and Kuningan.

D’Masiv acquired the naming rights to commemorate the band’s 22nd anniversary.

Lead vocalist Rian Ekky Pradipta explained that the Petukangan area was chosen because, in the early days of its career, D’Masiv frequently practiced at studios along Jl. Ciledug Raya, including Blewa Studio in Petukangan.

“D’Masiv grew up on Jl. Ciledug Raya. We fought our way up from nothing. And now, on the road we once traveled, there is the Petukangan D’Masiv bus stop,” Rian said.

He hopes the collaboration will encourage more people to use public transportation.

“I hope more people will appreciate public transportation, especially Transjakarta. From now on, I will be taking Transjakarta more often, including bringing my kids to the studio by bus,” Rian added.

Transjakarta president director Welfizon Yuza said the collaboration was part of the company’s strategic initiative to integrate public transportation into urban lifestyles.

"Through this partnership, Transjakarta is not only expanding its reach but also demonstrating that public transportation can be a part of a modern and sustainable urban lifestyle,” he said. (jan)