Transjakarta adjusts routes for 'ojol' demonstration on Tuesday

Two buses operated by Jakarta-owned bus operator Transjakarta pass through Jl. Sudirman on Dec. 22, 2023, in Jakarta. (Antara/Putri Hanifa )

PT Transjakarta will make real-time route adjustments as up to 500,000 online motorcycle taxi, or ojol, drivers stage a protest on Tuesday.

C ity-owned bus rapid transit (BRT) operator PT Transjakarta announced on Monday that it would adjust its bus routes in response to the mass protest by online motorcycle taxi (ojol) drivers on Tuesday in Jakarta.

Approximately 500,000 drivers from regions such as East Java, Central Java, Yogyakarta, Cirebon, Palembang, Lampung and the Greater Banten area are expected to join the demonstration, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Protesters plan to gather at key government sites including the National Monument (Monas), the Transportation Ministry and the House of Representatives building.

However, no specific information has been released yet regarding the diverted routes or alternative services for passengers. Passengers are advised to check the latest updates through the Transjakarta mobile app or its official social media platforms.

"Route adjustments are situational and based on real-time conditions in the field," Transjakarta public relations head Ayu Wardhani said, as quoted by the Antara news agency.

Ojol drivers’ association Garda Indonesia chairman Igun Wicaksono said that in addition to the onsite demonstration, many drivers were expected turn off their apps in protest of policies they believe are unfair.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The planned protest is driven by long-standing grievances over income deductions and app company practices.

Igun said several apps deduct up to 50 percent of drivers' incomes, far exceeding the 20 percent cap outlined in Transportation Ministerial Decree No.1001/2022.

"So, it is very likely that online delivery and transportation services will be paralyzed, either partially or totally," he said on Monday, as quoted by kompas.com.

Garda Indonesia also apologized to the public for the potential disruption of public activities because of the protest and mass off-bidding.

"We apologize in advance if there are members of the public who get stuck in traffic or have their activities disrupted," Igun said.