Banten wants Transjabodetabek to open Serang route

A Transjakarta bus leaves the Flavor Bliss shelter in Serpong, South Tangerang, Banten after the launch of the Transjabodetabek bus service's new route between Alam Sutera township and Blok M, South Jakarta, on April 24, 2025. The Banten provincial administration has requested that Transjabodetabek be extended to reach the provincial capital of Serang (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

Banten Deputy Governor Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah urged Transjabodetabek to extend its bus service to Serang, as the province is one of the key satellite areas supporting Jakarta.

B anten Deputy Governor Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah called on regional bus service Transjabodetabek to open a new bus route extending to Serang, while attending the launch of the new Transjabodetabek Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2–Blok M line on Thursday.

“I’d like to express my gratitude. Hopefully, in the future, a new route can be opened, ideally all the way to Serang,” he said, as quoted by kompas.com.

Blok M is a transportation and commerce hub in South Jakarta, while the newly developed integrated residential area PIK 2 is in Tangerang regency, Banten.

Dimyati said Banten was one of the key satellite areas supporting Jakarta and that improved connectivity between the two provinces must be continuously developed.

He hoped the growing public transportation network would help reduce traffic congestion and attract more people to public transportation.

Transjabadotabek is also more environmentally friendly, potentially helping reduce air pollution. Transjabodetabek is the extension of city-owned bus rapid transit (BRT) operator Transjakarta’s service connecting destinations inside Jakarta with those in the Greater Jakarta suburban regions.

The service is managed by Transjakarta and operated by the BRT operator as well as private companies.

"When we talk about public transportation, it needs to be efficient and affordable so that Banten residents can easily travel to Jakarta and back," Dimyati said.

Apart from making the connection request, Dimyati also praised the Jakarta administration’s efforts to expand inter-regional transportation access, especially in Greater Jakarta’s surrounding areas.

The Banten administration has previously announced a plan to launch the Banten Rapid Transit (Barata) bus service in Serang that will be integrated into the Transjabodetabek Blok M–Alam Sutera route.

“There will be two main routes, one inner-city service in Serang and another to connect Serang with Jakarta. Since Jakarta already has a Blok M–Alam Sutera line, we’re aiming to link Serang to Alam Sutera,” Banten Transportation Agency head Tri Nurtopo said in the Banten provincial capital of Serang on Tuesday, as quoted by detik.com.

Concurring with Dimyati’s request, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung Wibowo said public enthusiasm for Transjabodetabek was very high.

For example, the Alam Sutera–Blok M route sees an average of 4,500 passengers per day on weekends. This proves that Transjabodetabek is highly beneficial. As such, he pledged to open more routes, especially in high-demand areas.