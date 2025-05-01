Jakarta enforces weekly public transit rule for civil servants

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung signed Jakarta Gubernatorial Instruction (Ingub) No. 6/2025 that mandates all civil servants within the city administration to take public transport every Wednesday. The policy is part of a broader effort to tackle the capital’s chronic traffic congestion.
n a rare public display of using mass transit, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung was seen waiting for a bus at the Taman Suropati stop near his official residence in Central Jakarta on Wednesday morning. He was en route to Matraman, East Jakarta, for a meeting with Aisyiyah, the women’s wing of the country’s top Islamic organization Muhammadiyah.
The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician told reporters that while Jakarta’s public transportation system has become more accessible in recent years, major improvements are still needed, particularly in terms of connectivity across the Greater Jakarta area.
“I will soon launch five new Transjabodetabek bus routes to better connect Jakarta with [satellite cities] in West Java and Banten,” Pramono said, as quoted by Antara. “Hopefully, this will improve overall connectivity.”
He also shared an anecdote from his commute, noting that a fellow passenger told him he had to transfer eight times just to reach his workplace, underscoring the pressing need for a more integrated transport network.
Joining him on the initiative was Deputy Governor Rano Karno, who commuted from his home in South Jakarta’s Lebak Bulus using a combination of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and TransJakarta bus to reach a stop near City Hall in Central Jakarta.
Read also: Inconsistencies may hamper Jakarta’s public transit expansion
A week earlier, Pramono signed Jakarta Gubernatorial Instruction (Ingub) No. 6/2025 that mandates all civil servants within the city administration to take public transport every Wednesday. The policy is part of a broader effort to tackle the capital’s chronic traffic congestion.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.