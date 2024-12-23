TheJakartaPost

Commuters oppose the plan to remove Transjakarta Corridor 1 route

The Jakarta Transportation Agency’s proposal to remove the Transjakarta Corridor 1 route due to overlap with the MRT line has sparked strong opposition from commuters, due to fare difference and how convenient Transjakarta is.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 23, 2024

Commuters oppose the plan to remove Transjakarta Corridor 1 route Extended reach: Motorists pass the construction site for the second phase of the MRT Jakarta project on Nov. 28, 2023. The project's second phase will see the railway service be extended from Bundaran HI in Central Jakarta to Kota Tua in West Jakarta. (Antara/Putu Indah Savitri)

T

he Jakarta Transportation Agency’s proposal to eliminate Transjakarta’s Corridor 1 Blok M-Kota route due to overlap with the Jakarta mass rapid transit (MRT) North-South Line has sparked opposition from the public.

Corridor 1 route runs along Jl. Sudirman and Jl. MH Thamrin, two key roads in Jakarta's economic and governmental hubs, forming what is known as the city's "Golden Triangle" together with Jl. HR Rasuna Said.

Serving over 20 stops, the route covers South Jakarta, Central Jakarta and West Jakarta.

One frequent passenger, Asmi, 30, said that she would prefer the Transjakarta fare to be increased to Rp 5,000 (31 US cents) rather than having the route discontinued.

"Increasing the fare to Rp 5,000 is quite reasonable since taking an angkot [public minivan] already costs Rp 5,000. It's better than discontinuing the route," Asmi told Kompas.com on Sunday.

Another passenger, a student named Pija, 18, from Petukangan, South Jakarta, said that Transjakarta’s Blok M-Kota route was her primary mode of transportation for both school and leisure activities.

"I don't agree with removing Transjakarta Corridor 1 because, personally, the Blok M-Kota route is quite strategic. It's convenient, requires no transfers and is a direct route," she told Kompas.com.

