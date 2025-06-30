TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Revamped Tanah Abang Station still faces bottlenecks, safety issues

Tanah Abang Station opened on Sunday with a new building developed as part of a three-phase overhaul to expand capacity and ease flow, but a lack of direct access routes to platforms and safety issues like pickpockets still persist.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, June 30, 2025

Revamped Tanah Abang Station still faces bottlenecks, safety issues People lounge atop the stairs leading the new building at Tanah Abang Station in Central Jakarta on June 29, 2025, the day it opened. (Kompas/Atiek Ishlahiyah Al Hamasy)

T

anah Abang Station, a Central Jakarta transit hub more than a century old, has undergone a significant revitalization to meet the demands of an ever-growing ridership, but concerns over congestion and safety persist.

As part of a three-phase overhaul spearheaded by PT Kereta Commuters Indonesia (KAI Commuter) and the Transportation Ministry’s Railways Directorate General, the station is being transformed to accommodate up to 145,000 weekday passengers traveling between Manggarai in South Jakarta, Cikarang in West Java and Rangkasbitung in Banten.

The first revitalization phase culminated on Sunday with the opening of a fully operational new building spanning 12,000 square meters to boost daily capacity to 300,000 passengers. Key features include a larger main entrance and a transfer hall on the upper level equipped with escalators, elevators and automated turnstile gates installed with contactless payment technology.

The transfer hall provides direct access to platforms 1 and 2, while an overpass connects passengers to platforms 3 through 6, as recently observed by The Jakarta Post.

One of the most noticeable changes for Commuter Line riders is the reassignment of the Rangkasbitung line to platform 3 from platforms 5 and 6. Intended to ease congestion and improve station flow, the move is communicated through banners and regular passenger announcements.

“This change is an effort to improve safety and comfort by easing congestion on the overpass and on platforms 5 and 6, which were previously used for both boarding and alighting the Rangkasbitung line,” KAI Commuter said in a statement on Saturday.

People lounge atop the stairs leading the new building at Tanah Abang Station in Central Jakarta on June 29, 2025, the day it opened.
