TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

KAI Commuter to operate 96 new electric railcar carriages soon

KAI Commuter has received eight new trains, consisting of 96 carriages, from China to replace aging units, as part of a total order of 27 new electric trains, totaling 324 electric rail cars. 

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, June 1, 2025 Published on Jun. 1, 2025 Published on 2025-06-01T14:56:16+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
KAI Commuter to operate 96 new electric railcar carriages soon In with the new: Port workers supervise as an electric railcar carriage is unloaded on May 30 at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta. Commuter Line train operator PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia received 96 railcars from China to replace aging units. (kompas.com/KCIC)

C

ommuter Line train operator PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia (KAI Commuter) received two more complete trains from China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) on Friday, from a contract for eight trains, consisting of a total of 96 electric railcar carriages.

KAI Commuter public relations manager Leza Arlan said the newly arrived trains were numbered 6 and 7, the third and fourth sets of the eight on contract.

The procurement of the new electric railcars aims to support Commuter Line services in the Greater Jakarta area.

KAI Commuter Indonesia is the subsidiary of state-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI).

To date, eight complete trains have arrived, consisting of seven from CRRC and one from state-owned railway rolling stock manufacturer PT Industri Kereta Api (INKA).

“KAI Commuter has brought in a total of 8 new commuter trains. Each consists of 12 railcar carriages, making a total of 96 carriages,” Leza said in his statement on Friday, as quoted by kompas.com.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The new carriages were brought to replace trains that are entering a conservation period or decommissioned due to their technical age.

Leza said the delivery process for the new trains was carried out in stages from Jan. 30 to May 22.

In total, KAI Commuter ordered 27 new trains, or 324 carriages, produced both domestically by PT INKA and overseas by foreign manufacturers.

The import of these new trains was supported by PT Pelindo Solusi Logistik (SPSL), a subsidiary of state-owned port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Pelindo).

PT SPSL has handled the arrival and mobilization of 60 electric railcars from China as of April.

All new trains will undergo parameter and dynamics testing in accordance with Transportation Ministerial Regulation No. 49/2023 on standards, testing procedures and certification of normal-speed self-propelled trains.

KAI Commuter hopes the newly arrived trains can soon become operational to serve users, once all safety and operational feasibility tests have been completed.

Popular

Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter

Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter
Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record

Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record
Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

Related Articles

Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record

Analysis: Greater Jakarta floods and a never-ending cycle of false promises

Where is megapolitan Jakarta heading with its floods?

Three train cars catch fire at Tugu station

Thousands stranded as massive WWII bomb blocks Paris train station

Related Article

Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record

Analysis: Greater Jakarta floods and a never-ending cycle of false promises

Where is megapolitan Jakarta heading with its floods?

Three train cars catch fire at Tugu station

Thousands stranded as massive WWII bomb blocks Paris train station

Popular

Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter

Bali to ban production of bottled water under 1 liter
Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record

Greater Jakarta LRT breaks new ridership record
Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

Jakarta to ban Betawi ‘ondel-ondel’ in busking

More in Indonesia

 View more
In with the new: Port workers supervise as an electric railcar carriage is unloaded on May 30 at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta. Commuter Line train operator PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia received 96 railcars from China to replace aging units.
Jakarta

KAI Commuter to operate 96 new electric railcar carriages soon
Overwhelming: Registered scavengers, who mainly collect plastic waste to sell, work on Sept. 14, 2023, as a crane moves garbage up to a higher level at the Bantar Gebang landfill in Bekasi, West Java. The landfill, which is the size of 200 soccer pitches and receives 7,500 tonnes of waste from Jakarta every day, has been declared close to capacity.
Jakarta

Ministry presses charges against Jakarta over Bantar Gebang landfill
Regional leaders march in formation during a week-long retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Feb. 27, 2025.
Archipelago

Fifty regional heads to join retreat in June: Bima Arya

Highlight
Piles of coal are seen on barges in Samarinda, East Kalimantan on Aug. 16, 2022.
Markets

RI coal exports dip amid weak demand, price dispute
Residents pass through the Blok M Hub transit oriented development (TOD) area inaugurated by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung on May 24, 2025.
Editorial

Looking beyond South Jakarta
A level head: A volunteer measures the diameter of a child’s head on Jan. 18, 2023, at an integrated health services post (Posyandu) in Gelogor hamlet in Denpasar, Bali, as part of the country’s fight against stunting and malnutrition in children.
Society

Stunting declines nationwide, but underlying risks remain

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

KAI Commuter to operate 96 new electric railcar carriages soon
Middle East and Africa

Israel accuses Macron of 'crusade against the Jewish state'
Asia & Pacific

China accuses Hegseth of 'vilifying' remarks at Shangri-la Dialogue
Jakarta

Ministry presses charges against Jakarta over Bantar Gebang landfill
Archipelago

Fifty regional heads to join retreat in June: Bima Arya
Sports

PSG have achieved 'our ultimate goal', says Luis Enrique
Art & Culture

Johann Strauss's 'Blue Danube' waltzes into outer space
Economy

EU threatens countermeasures over Trump's steel tariffs hike
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.