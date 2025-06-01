KAI Commuter to operate 96 new electric railcar carriages soon

KAI Commuter has received eight new trains, consisting of 96 carriages, from China to replace aging units, as part of a total order of 27 new electric trains, totaling 324 electric rail cars.
ommuter Line train operator PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia (KAI Commuter) received two more complete trains from China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) on Friday, from a contract for eight trains, consisting of a total of 96 electric railcar carriages.
KAI Commuter public relations manager Leza Arlan said the newly arrived trains were numbered 6 and 7, the third and fourth sets of the eight on contract.
The procurement of the new electric railcars aims to support Commuter Line services in the Greater Jakarta area.
KAI Commuter Indonesia is the subsidiary of state-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI).
To date, eight complete trains have arrived, consisting of seven from CRRC and one from state-owned railway rolling stock manufacturer PT Industri Kereta Api (INKA).
“KAI Commuter has brought in a total of 8 new commuter trains. Each consists of 12 railcar carriages, making a total of 96 carriages,” Leza said in his statement on Friday, as quoted by kompas.com.
The new carriages were brought to replace trains that are entering a conservation period or decommissioned due to their technical age.
Leza said the delivery process for the new trains was carried out in stages from Jan. 30 to May 22.
In total, KAI Commuter ordered 27 new trains, or 324 carriages, produced both domestically by PT INKA and overseas by foreign manufacturers.
The import of these new trains was supported by PT Pelindo Solusi Logistik (SPSL), a subsidiary of state-owned port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Pelindo).
PT SPSL has handled the arrival and mobilization of 60 electric railcars from China as of April.
All new trains will undergo parameter and dynamics testing in accordance with Transportation Ministerial Regulation No. 49/2023 on standards, testing procedures and certification of normal-speed self-propelled trains.
KAI Commuter hopes the newly arrived trains can soon become operational to serve users, once all safety and operational feasibility tests have been completed.
