Jakarta Post
Govt to close Karet Station in February for service efficiency

Service efficiency has been touted as the government's reason for its plan to close Karet Station in February, a move that has met with resistance from residents and vendors alike over the station's strategic convenience as a link to Tanah Abang, the Sudirman CBD as well as the Mega Kuningan business district via BNI City and Sudirman stations.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, January 3, 2025

A rail worker waves a signal flag on Feb. 25, 2020, ahead of an approaching Railink airport train at Sudirman Station in Central Jakarta. The airport train is now operated by PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia as Commuter Line Basoetta. (JP/Dhoni Setiawan)

T

he government plans to close Karet Station in Central Jakarta next month for better efficiency due to its proximity to Sudirman Station and BNI City Station, the latter of which accommodates both the Basoetta airport train and the Commuter Line urban rail service.

“To build a station ecosystem, Karet Station might be closed,” State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir said on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

State-owned railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) said the station’s closure was planned for February, once it had finalized the 2025 rail service schedule with the Transportation Ministry.

Rudi As Aturridha, KAI’s director of business development and institutional affairs, said Commuter Line passengers could walk 500 meters to either BNI City Station or Sudirman Station after Karet Station was closed.

"To ease access for passengers arriving by the LRT [light rail transit], we plan for the airport train to stop at Sudirman Station," Rudi said, as quoted by Kompas.id, adding that a pedestrian passageway would be built to facilitate access to BNI City Station.

This would improve the efficiency of airport train in line with KAI's overall goal of integrating rail services with transit-oriented development, he said.

The three stations are located successively along a railway section running parallel to the Ciliwung River, from the westernmost Karet Station to the easternmost Sudirman Station, situated adjacent to its namesake Central Jakarta thoroughfare.

