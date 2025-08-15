TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Analysis: Bank Mandiri reshuffles leadership amid Himbara-wide downturn

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, August 15, 2025 Published on Aug. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-08-14T14:12:01+07:00

State-owned Bank Mandiri buildings in Jakarta pictured in this undated file photo. (Courtesy of Bank Mandiri) State-owned Bank Mandiri buildings in Jakarta pictured in this undated file photo. (Courtesy of Bank Mandiri)

S

tate-owned lender Bank Mandiri recently announced a major leadership shake-up to restructure both the Board of Commissioners (BoC) and Board of Directors (BoD). The changes come as lenders grouped in the Association of State-Owned Banks (Himbara) face mounting pressure from slowing financial performance, worsened by the banking industry's loan disbursement slowdown and increasing burdens from government-mandated programs.

At an extraordinary general shareholders meeting (RUPSLB) on Aug. 4, Bank Mandiri promoted former deputy president director Riduan to replace Darmawan Junaidi as president director and appointed Henry Panjaitan, formerly business director at PT Jaminan Kredit Indonesia (Jamkrindo), to replace Riduan.

Other key changes included the appointment of former information technology director Timothy Utama as operations director to replace Toni E.B. Subari, with senior executive vice president of digital banking Sunarto Xie stepping into Timothy's prior role. Meanwhile, Bank Mandiri recalled Zulkifli Zaini, who was president director in 2010-2013, to serve as independent commissioner.

This marks Bank Mandiri’s second RUPSLB this year, with the first held in March. The latest reshuffle means Darmawan’s second five-year term as president director lasted less than five months, making it one of the shortest tenures in the bank’s recent history. The abrupt leadership change also signals growing dissatisfaction with the bank’s performance in the first half (H1) of 2025, mirroring broader concerns across Himbara.

Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) and Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) both recorded year-on-year (yoy) declines in net income in H1 2025, respectively falling 5.6 percent to Rp 10.1 trillion (US$620 million)) and 11.5 percent to Rp 26.27 trillion, in a continuation of a downward trend over the past two years. Himbara’s collective net income growth plummeted from 22.86 percent yoy in 2023 to just 2.08 percent in 2024, and then shrank 11.26 percent yoy to Rp 31.34 trillion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

According to data from the Financial Services Authority (OJK), undisbursed loans at Himbara banks rose 15.64 percent yoy to Rp 470.39 trillion as of May 2025, while disbursed loan growth slowed to 8.26 percent yoy in the same period to Rp 3.69 quadrillion. This decline was slightly below the industry average of 8.43 percent, signaling cooling credit expansion. Meanwhile, industry-wide loan growth declined this year from 10.27 percent in January to 7.77 percent in June, the slowest pace since March 2022.

Although gross domestic product growth accelerated to 5.12 percent in Q2 2025, economists have cast doubt on the figure’s credibility, saying that underlying indicators still pointed to a modest recovery at best. Despite the downturn, some private banks have continued to outperform Himbara’s performance in H1 2025. Major private lender Bank Central Asia (BCA) posted an 8 percent net income growth to Rp 29 trillion in H1 2025, while Bank Permata recorded a 7.6 percent increase to Rp 1.6 trillion in the first half.

Bogor city Police chief Sr. Comr. Bismo Teguh Prakoso (thrid right) holds seized evidence from the arrest of online gambling website developers during a press briefing at the Bogor city Police headquarters in West Java on Nov. 8, 2024.
Reforming KUHAP without redressing the power imbalance
Protesters throw water bottles and stones on Aug. 13 at the official residence of Pati Regent Sudewo during a protest.
The property tax hassle that put Pati's regent in trouble
President Prabowo Subianto (left) inspects troops from a vehicle on Aug. 10 during the Operational Troops and Military Honours ceremony as he inaugurates commanders of the Special Forces Command (Kopassus), Marine Corps and Air Force Quick Reaction Command (Kopasgat) at the Suparlan Airfield in Bandung, West Java.
How Prabowo’s Indonesia can avoid a regional security dilemma

Members of grassroot groups stage protest on Aug. 13, 2025 outside Pati Regent Sudewo's office in Central Java. Protestors call for Sudewo's immediate resignation amid a wave of controversy sparked by his widely criticized policies.
Indonesia’s nationalism project ‘unfinished’
Understanding Indonesia: Ilham Aidit (right), son of Indonesian Communist Party (PKI) leader D.N. Aidit, speaks during a discussion hosted by The Jakarta Post at the Post’s building in Jakarta on Aug. 6, 2025. The event, held to mark Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day, was also attended by (counterclockwise) historian Asvi Marwan Adam, the Post CEO Judistira Wanandi, Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) cofounder Jusuf Wanandi (on screen), former Army Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Kiki Syahnakri, human rights activist Marzuki Darusman, former Air Force Chief of Staff Air Chief Marshal (Ret.) Chappy Hakim and the Post chief editor M. Taufiqurrahman. JP/Okky Ardya
Rewriting the past, reviving authoritarianism?
A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2024.
Consumer groups urge BI not to invade privacy with Payment ID

