TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political
Respect the Press Law
Long nights in the Jakarta streets
BREAKING: Soeharto named national hero

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political
Respect the Press Law
Long nights in the Jakarta streets
BREAKING: Soeharto named national hero

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Telkom loses 1.4 GHz BWA to Hashim, Sinar Mas firms

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, November 11, 2025 Published on Nov. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-11-10T15:04:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is a multinational Indonesian telecommunications conglomerate. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is a multinational Indonesian telecommunications conglomerate. (Shutterstock/Faishalabdula)

S

tate-owned telecommunications giant PT Telkom Indonesia (Telkom) has faced tough competition in the government's bidding for broadband wireless access (BWA) rights on the 1.4 gigahertz (GHz) frequency spectrum. The government intends to use this frequency to deliver fast and affordable household internet—targeting 20 million homes with minimum speeds of 100 Mbps and monthly fees of around Rp100,000. As it turns out, Telkom lost bids in all three regions across Indonesia, with the winners being companies affiliated with President Prabowo Subianto's brother, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, and the Sinar Mas Group conglomerate.

PT Telemedia Komunikasi Pratama (Viberlink), a subsidiary of PT Solusi Sinergi Digital (Surge), won BWA rights for Region I, covering Zones 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, and 10, which span Java, the Maluku Islands, and Papua—home to more than 60 percent of Indonesia's population. Meanwhile, PT Eka Mas Republik (MyRepublic), a subsidiary of PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa, part of the Sinar Mas Group, secured BWA rights for Regions II and III. Region II (Zones 1, 2, 3, 8, and 15) includes Sumatra, the Riau Islands, the Bangka Belitung Islands, Bali, and the Nusa Tenggara Islands, while Region III (Zones 11–14) covers Sulawesi and Kalimantan.

Viberlink won the Region I bidding with Rp403.76 billion (US$24.19 million), while MyRepublic's winning bids for Regions II and III reached approximately Rp300.89 billion and Rp100.89 billion, respectively. In comparison, Telkom had bid Rp399.76 billion, Rp259.9 billion, and Rp80 billion for the three regions. MyRepublic had also bid Rp331.77 billion for Region I, while Viberlink's bids for Regions II and III were Rp136.17 billion and Rp64.41 billion.

The bidding was held by the Communications and Digital Affairs Ministry (Komdigi) from Oct. 13 to 15, following a bidding process launched on July 28. The ministry aims to expand affordable home internet access, noting that only 21.31 percent of Indonesia's 69 million households are currently connected to fixed broadband. Komdigi requires the bidding winners to connect 20 million households, nearly double the 10.1 million homes currently served by Telkom's IndiHome, Indonesia's largest fixed broadband service.

The 1.4 GHz network will also be used to connect public facilities, including schools, community health centers (puskesmas), and local government offices, using fixed wireless access (FWA) technology. FWA works by transmitting wireless internet signals from base transceiver stations (BTS) connected to a wired internet backbone to consumer premise equipment (CPE) such as home modems. This method eliminates the need for direct fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connections, reducing costs in areas where fiber rollout may be uneconomical due to low population density.

However, the winning bidders still need to build extensive network infrastructure, secure BTS sites, and address the rising costs of components such as CPEs, which have increased following the bidding announcement due to anticipated demand—similar with trends observed in Japan. The Indonesian Internet Providers Association (APJII) noted that most existing BWA networks in Indonesia operate at 1.8, 2.1, or 2.3 GHz, meaning the 1.4 GHz spectrum will require new ecosystems and compatible devices. Additionally, FWA's scalability may be limited, as a BTS's capacity must be shared among multiple households.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Following its win, Viberlink announced partnerships with PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure (TBIG) and PT Centrama Menara Indonesia (CENT) to build 50 BTS units. The company is also collaborating with Huawei Indonesia and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. to develop an end-to-end ecosystem covering the core network, radio systems, and CPEs. For its Radio Access Network (RAN), Viberlink will work with OREX SAI, Nokia, Huawei, Baicells, and Fiberhome.

Popular

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political

Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political
Respect the Press Law

Respect the Press Law

Related Articles

Analysis: Timor-Leste joins the ASEAN club, with Prabowo's signature

Communications ministry faces graft probe over temporary data centers

KPK issues travel ban for 6 people in PT Telkom corruption case

KPK grills fisheries minister Sakti in Telkom graft probe

Elon Musk to join President Jokowi in inauguration of Starlink operation

Related Article

Analysis: Timor-Leste joins the ASEAN club, with Prabowo's signature

Communications ministry faces graft probe over temporary data centers

KPK issues travel ban for 6 people in PT Telkom corruption case

KPK grills fisheries minister Sakti in Telkom graft probe

Elon Musk to join President Jokowi in inauguration of Starlink operation

Popular

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects

Finance Ministry to offer low-interest loans for regional projects
Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political

Big lips and botox: In Trump's world, fashion and makeup get political
Respect the Press Law

Respect the Press Law

More in Opinion

 View more
A Palestinian youth walks past the rubble of destroyed buildings on Nov. 2, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City.
Academia

The Netanyahu Cabinet’s complicity in the Gaza genocide
A man collects used items including plastic bottles on Sept. 2, 2025 at the Cipeucang landfill, where the local administration plans to build a waste-to-energy plant to burn waste and generate electricity, in South Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

Time to rethink what we mean by responsible investing
Canberra Grammar School (CGS) students join an Indonesian language class on May 17, 2022, attended by Indonesian Ambassador to Australia Siswo Pramono.
Academia

Bahasa Indonesia at a crossroads: Emblem, ecology and policy

Highlight
Personnel of the National Police's Forensic Laboratory Center (Puslabfor) collect evidence at the area after an explosion occurred at a mosque inside the SMAN 72 Jakarta state senior high school complex in Jakarta on Nov. 7, 2025.
Jakarta

Nationwide school safety in spotlight after SMAN 72 Jakarta blasts
A member of civil society movement groups holds a poster during a rally opposing the Indonesian government's plan to grant former president Soeharto a “National Hero“ title near the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on November 6, 2025. Former president Suharto, who died in 2008 aged 86, ruled Indonesia with an iron fist for more than three decades after grabbing power in 1967 following a failed military coup. The former military general's rule was marred by allegations of corruption and human rights abuses, including violent crackdowns on political dissent.
Editorial

False national heroes
Lofty ambitions: A worker works on the roof of an under-construction house in a subsidized housing estate on Aug. 6 in Bogor, West Java.
Economy

Housing finance program hits only 63% of target in November

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Pertamina gears up to merge key business arms by year-end
Europe

Indonesia, Croatia vow closer cooperation and OECD support
Companies

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
Asia & Pacific

Thailand says 'hostilities' remain despite Cambodia peace pact
Economy

Housing finance program hits only 63% of target in November
Economy

Consumer spending: Reviving the rhythm
Academia

The Netanyahu Cabinet’s complicity in the Gaza genocide
Academia

Time to rethink what we mean by responsible investing
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Telkom loses 1.4 GHz BWA to Hashim, Sinar Mas firms

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.