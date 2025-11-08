TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Analysis: Prabowo's first year sparks economic worries amid inflation, weak rupiah

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, November 8, 2025 Published on Nov. 7, 2025

An employee counts rupiah bills at a money changer in Jakarta on March 14. An employee counts rupiah bills at a money changer in Jakarta on March 14. (Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

conomic Economic experts are increasingly pessimistic about Indonesia's economic outlook during President Prabowo Subianto's first year in office, according to a recent survey of 64 economists from diverse institutional backgrounds. Although sentiment improved in the second semester compared to the first, expectations for economic growth remain subdued, while inflationary pressures and labor-market challenges persist.

The survey, conducted by the University of Indonesia's Institute for Economic and Social Research (LPEM UI), indicates that experts believe the economy is showing early signs of overheating, driven primarily by accelerating inflation. Indonesia's inflation rate climbed from -0.09 percent year-on-year (yoy) in February to 2.65 percent yoy in September, largely due to rising food prices that pushed volatile inflation to 6.44 percent yoy.

A major source of price pressure can be traced down to Prabowo administration's flagship Free Nutritious Meals (MBG) program, aimed at providing free daily meals for schoolchildren and pregnant women. While intended to boost nutrition and agricultural demand, the program has intensified demand for key food commodities, contributing to price spikes for staples such as chicken and eggs. Statistics Indonesia (BPS) chief Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti warned in early October that egg prices had exceeded their government-set ceiling.

Survey results reflect skepticism toward the effectiveness and sustainability of key government initiatives. A large majority—47 of 64 economists (73 percent)—rated the MBG program as ineffective or unsustainable in meeting its social and economic goals. Only one respondent viewed it positively, while 13 held moderately negative views and three remained neutral.

Similarly, 38 economists (around 60 percent) expressed strong doubts about the Red-White Cooperatives initiative, another flagship program designed to expand micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) access to capital and integrate small producers into state-backed supply chains. Seventeen experts were especially critical, and none considered the initiative effective or sustainable.

These critiques highlight concerns over reliance on large-scale government spending amid fiscal constraints. Worsening matters, the Indonesian rupiah has continued to weaken throughout 2025, fueling market unease over the administration's economic direction. The currency has depreciated steadily from Rp 16,090 per US dollar (USD) at the start of the year to Rp 16,610 as of October 29, making it one of Asia's weakest currencies despite a relatively soft global USD environment. The depreciation has persisted even during periods of strong trade performance. Indonesia recorded a goods trade surplus of US$19.48 billion in the first half of 2025 — about US$3.9 billion higher than the same period last year — yet confidence in the rupiah remains strained.

Policy developments have added pressure. In early 2025, the government strengthened the mandatory foreign-exchange retention rule, extending the minimum holding period for export earnings (DHE) from three months to one year and raising the retention requirement for natural-resource exporters from 30 percent to 100 percent. Export earnings must now be kept in Indonesian banks for the full term. This applies to export proceeds from natural resource sectors including mining, plantations, forestry, and fisheries.

More in Opinion

Residents exercise during Car Free Day on Oct. 12 at the Bundaran Hotel Indonesia in Jakarta.
Long nights in the Jakarta streets
United States President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One at Gimhae International Airport on Oct. 30, 2025, in Busan, South Korea.
Trumpism 2.0 and America’s authoritarian capitalism
A health worker measures the height of a women participating in the free birthday health screening program at a community health center (puskesmas) on May 15 in Serang, Banten.
The health workforce equity challenge in Asia

A member of civil society movement groups holds a banner reading “Suharto is not a hero“ during the Kamisan (Thursday) rally opposing the government's plan to grant former president Soeharto a national hero title near the presidential palace in Jakarta on Nov. 6, 2025. Former president Suharto, who died in 2008 aged 86, ruled Indonesia with an iron fist for more than three decades after grabbing power in 1967 following a failed military coup.
‘Betraying reformasi’: Survivors of human rights cases oppose plan to name Soeharto hero
Boys will be boys: Boys play an online game together with smartphones on Jan. 21 as a scooter rider passes by in an alley in Jakarta.
Away from smoking screens
A damaged alms box and a fan lie on the ground in the area after an explosion occurred at a mosque inside the school complex of state high school SMAN 72 in Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta, November 7, 2025.
Blasts injure dozens at school mosque in Jakarta, student suspected

The Latest

Ikea profits drop on lower prices, tariff costs
Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians reach record number in October: UN
Long nights in the Jakarta streets
Brazil top-court panel unanimously rejects Bolsonaro's prison sentence appeal
Trumpism 2.0 and America’s authoritarian capitalism
Fisheries Ministry seizes Vietnamese vessel for suspected illegal fishing
The health workforce equity challenge in Asia
Police investigate fire at house of judge who called Bobby to trial
