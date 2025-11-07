TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Soeharto is no hero
Germany bans Muslim group accused of advocating caliphate
Jakarta is betting on India’s digital playbook

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Soeharto is no hero
Germany bans Muslim group accused of advocating caliphate
Jakarta is betting on India’s digital playbook

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Indonesia debuts dim sum bonds as it seeks to diversify funding sources

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, November 7, 2025 Published on Nov. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-11-06T12:34:53+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A bank employee counts China's renminbi or yuan notes next to US dollar notes on Jan. 25, 2023, at a Kasikornbank branch in Bangkok. A bank employee counts China's renminbi or yuan notes next to US dollar notes on Jan. 25, 2023, at a Kasikornbank branch in Bangkok. (Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)

I

ndonesia has successfully completed the issuance of its first-ever government bonds (SBN) denominated in Chinese renminbi, executed through offshore dim sum bonds. The issuance forms part of the government's strategy to diversify funding sources for the state budget. It follows earlier foreign-currency SBN issuances in 2025, including those denominated in Japanese yen (samurai bonds) and Australian dollars (kangaroo bonds). The debut of dim sum bonds coincided with a downward revision of the government's SBN issuance target for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The inaugural dim sum bond issuance by the Finance Ministry amounted to 6 billion yuan (Rp 14.02 trillion) consisting of two series: a five-year 3.5-billion-yuan RICNH1030 and a 10-year 2.5-billion-yuan RICNH1035. Issued on Oct. 23 and settled by Oct. 31, the bonds initially carried coupon rates of 2.95 percent and 3.3 percent per annum, respectively.

Indonesia's dim sum bonds received investment-grade ratings of Baa2 from Moody's and BBB each from Standard & Poor's (S&P) and Fitch's Ratings. They are set to be listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) through its securities trading division, with Bank of China, HSBC and Standard Chartered serving as joint lead managers for the bond issuance transactions. The Finance Ministry revealed that Asian investors, including Chinese ones, dominate book orders for the dim sum bonds. Proceeds will be used to finance the state budget.

Investor appetite proved strong. As of Oct. 23, orders reached 18 billion yuan (Rp 42.07 trillion), three times the issuance size. Robust demand for the bonds, the government's 18th global bond with shelf registration to the United States' Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), allowed the government to tighten pricing by 45 basis points (bps) to 2.5 percent for the five-year series and by 40 bps to 2.9 percent for the 10-year series, lower than initial price guidance.

Dim sum bonds are issued in offshore renminbi markets such as Hong Kong and allow settlement of cross-border transactions without requiring the issuer to have a physical presence or approvals in China or Hong Kong. Total dim sum bond issuance in the market grew 12 percent year-on-year (yoy) to 574.03 billion yuan as of Q3 2025, according to CSPI Credit Ratings, supported by lower CNY benchmark rates and expanding use of the currency in global trade.

The Indonesian government has issued several foreign-currency SBNs in 2025. There were two SEC-registered dual-currency bond issuances in US dollars and euros. The first in January was worth US$2 billion and 1.4 billion euros ($1.63 billion), the second in October was worth $1.85 billion and 600 million euros. Combined, the total order book value altogether was worth $4.9 billion and 3 billion euros. Indonesia also issued samurai bonds in Japanese yen worth 103.2 billion yen ($699 million) in May, and kangaroo bonds in Australian dollars worth AU$800 million.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry revealed that the realized debt financing for the 2025 state budget reached Rp 501.5 trillion as of Sep. 31, or about 68.6 percent of the Rp 731.5 trillion target from SBNs in the rupiah and in foreign currencies. The ministry also revealed that the yield for 10-year SBNs have dropped from around 6.98 percent in the beginning of the year to around 6.09 percent by mid-October, while Indonesian SBNs' yield differential with US Treasury bills (T-Bills) fell from around 240–260 bps higher than the latter to 206 bps above US T-Bills.

Popular

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Soeharto is no hero

Soeharto is no hero

Related Articles

Analysis: Regulating thrift, reviving industry

Analysis: Purbaya emerges as Prabowo's trusted hand in managing state finances

Analysis: Timor-Leste joins the ASEAN club, with Prabowo's signature

Prudential sees ‘bullish’ growth in Indonesia amid rising medical inflation

Health insurance co-payment policy: Shooting fish in a barrel

Related Article

Analysis: Regulating thrift, reviving industry

Analysis: Purbaya emerges as Prabowo's trusted hand in managing state finances

Analysis: Timor-Leste joins the ASEAN club, with Prabowo's signature

Prudential sees ‘bullish’ growth in Indonesia amid rising medical inflation

Health insurance co-payment policy: Shooting fish in a barrel

Popular

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto

Opposition grows over national hero title for Soeharto
Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up

Asia-Pacific leaders call for shared trade benefits as APEC summit wraps up
Soeharto is no hero

Soeharto is no hero

More in Opinion

 View more
Protesters participate in a rally on Sept. 27 for Climate Justice in Seoul.
Academia

The fraught politics of corporate disclosures
An oil refinery is seen behind a mosque on July 9, 2024, in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan.
Academia

Climate cost of leaving methane on the table

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives for a briefing with foreign media on Nov. 4 ahead of the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Belem, Para state, Brazil.
Academia

It’s time to reform the climate summit

Highlight
Passengers disembark from a Whoosh high-speed train at Padalarang Station in Bandung, West Java, on Oct. 17, 2025.
Politics

KPK pushes ahead with probe into Whoosh
Several journalists hold banners during a protest to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day in Surabaya, East Java on May 2, 2025. The protest, organized by the Surabaya chapter of the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI Surabaya) and other civic groups, condemn every intimidation and violent acts against journalists.
Editorial

Respect the Press Law
President Prabowo Subianto (center) and LOTTE Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin (second left) officiate the inauguration of the Lotte Chemical Indonesia petrochemical plant in Cilegon, Banten, on Thursday. The strategic facility is poised to significantly reduce Indonesia's import dependency for essential raw materials.
Companies

RI ramps up petrochemical drive as Prabowo inaugurates Lotte plant

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Responsible AI needs shared responsibility to safeguard trust
Companies

Elon Musk's $1 trillion Tesla pay plan wins shareholder approval
Academia

The fraught politics of corporate disclosures
Academia

Climate cost of leaving methane on the table

Academia

It’s time to reform the climate summit

Academia

Tracing humanity’s coastal journey from Africa
Archipelago

Arrest of activists protesting Pati regent sparks outrage
Academia

Preventing Pandora’s Box from opening on nuclear testing
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Indonesia debuts dim sum bonds as it seeks to diversify funding sources

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.