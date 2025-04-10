Commuter Line blacklists alleged sexual harasser

People wait at an outdoor platform on Aug. 18, 2020, as a Commuter Line train pulls in to Tanah Abang Station in Central Jakarta. (AFP/Adek Berry)

In addition to banning a male passenger who was caught on video allegedly harassing a woman at Tanah Abang Station early this month, KCI has renewed its call for all Commuter Line passengers to be aware of their surroundings both on board and at stations.

P T Kereta Commuter Indonesia (KCI), operator of the Commuter Line rail service, is incorporating a blacklist of suspected sex offenders to its surveillance database as part of its commitment to ensuring safe and comfortable public transportation.

KCI corporate secretary Joni Martinus said the company took immediate action after it received reports of a man sexually harassing a woman on April 2 at Tanah Abang Station in Central Jakarta.

Joni said the perpetrator had been identified through CCTV analysis and tracing.

“The perpetrator’s identity has been included in the CCTV analysis database to [indicate] that he has been blacklisted,” he said in Jakarta on Wednesday, as quoted by news agency Antara. “If he enters a station, he can no longer use the Commuter Line services.”

Joni added that KCI was coordinating with authorities to close the public transit space to sex offenders.

A video of the incident at Tanah Abang Station quickly went viral after user Indra PapSky (@indra_papsky) uploaded it to Instagram on April 2.

KCI is the subsidiary of state-owned railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia and specializes in providing commuter train services in the greater metropolitan areas of Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya and Yogyakarta.