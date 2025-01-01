TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Trash piles up in Jakarta’s old town during NYE celebrations

The Kota Tua area, including Fatahillah Park and nearby pedestrian pathways, was left littered with trash after New Year’s Eve celebrations attended by more than 29,000 visitors.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, January 1, 2025

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Tourists pose for a photo at Jakarta's Kota Tua on April 16, 2024. (Antara/Reno Esnir)

W

est Jakarta’s popular Kota Tua (old town) tourist destination was left with heaps of trash on Wednesday after more than 29,000 revelers gathered in the area for New Year’s Eve celebrations the night before.

Trash, from plastic food packaging to drink containers, was visible along the pedestrian pathways from Fatahillah Park to the Jakarta Kota train station.

A number of scavengers were seen collecting recyclable waste, while Kota Tua cleaning staff worked to remove other scattered trash. 

The tourist site was cleared of visitors by 1 a.m. on Wednesday to facilitate the cleanup process.

Such waste buildup has become an annual issue in Kota Tua, as one of the city’s prime areas for New Year’s Eve celebrations. In the previous celebration, some 12.8 tonnes of waste were discarded at the site.

The West Jakarta administration deployed 300 personnel from the local environmental agency to handle the trash during New Year’s Eve.

"We had a meeting with the West Jakarta mayor, and we have prepared 300 personnel to clean up the trash," said West Jakarta Environmental Agency head Achmad Hariadi on Friday, as reported by Antara.

Harvey Moeis (right, in pink vest) is escorted out of a courtroom on Dec. 23, 2024, after the Jakarta Corruption Court found him guilty of graft in a case involving state-owned tin giant PT Timah. He was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison, ordered to pay a fine of Rp 1 billion (US$61,674) or serve an additional six months and pay restitution of Rp 210 billion.
Politics

Public anger over Harvey Moeis ‘lenient’ sentence
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka inspects a trial of the free nutritious meal program on Nov. 4, 2024, at SDN 1 Langkai state elementary school in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan.
Society

Fraud, alleged illegal levying raise questions about free meals program’s implementation
'Foreign policy president': President Prabowo Subianto (left) and President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (right) deliver a joint statement at the Al Ittihadiya Presidential Palace in Cairo on Dec. 18, 2024. During the state visit President Prabowo held a private meeting with President El-Sisi, as well as a bilateral meeting with the delegations of the two countries.
Politics

Prabowo looks set to continue high int’l engagements in 2025

President Prabowo Subianto and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati briefed reporters on value added tax (VAT) decision at the Finance Ministry office on Dec. 31, 2024.
Regulations

Govt walks back sweeping VAT hike on last day of the year
Riot policemen stand guard as students take part in a protest against the government's decision to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 11 percent to 12 percent, effective from the beginning of 2025, in Jakarta on December 26, 2024.
Editorial

Cautiously optimistic
Workers clean the logo of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) below a screen displaying the IDX Composite index at the bourse in Jakarta in October 2024.
Markets

IDX falters in 2024 as global markets soar to record highs

