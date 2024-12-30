Jakarta announces Rp 1 public transportation fare for NYE

Fireworks explode over the city to usher in the New Year as revelers gather around at the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta on Jan. 1, 2024. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

Fireworks explode over the city to usher in the New Year as revelers gather around at the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta on Jan. 1, 2024. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

T he Jakarta administration has said it will significantly cut public transportation fares and divert traffic along several routes on Tuesday and Wednesday to reduce congestion during New Year celebrations in the city of more than 11 million people.

A special flat rate of Rp 1 (0.006 US cents) will apply for TransJakarta bus rapid transit (BRT) services, along with MRT and LRT services, from the early morning of Tuesday to Wednesday night.

The Jakarta Transportation Agency announced the special rate on social media as a way to “ring in the new year” by allowing public transportation users to travel the capital freely. The MRT will also run until 2 a.m. on the night of the festivities, past its usual closing time of midnight.

New Year’s Eve celebrations are slated to be held in various parts of Central Jakarta and include a “Car Free Night”, a vehicle-free event usually held every Sunday morning in the capital. It will feature a number of stages with various forms of entertainment.

The Jakarta Police’s traffic unit has said that road closures for Car Free Night will start from 6 p.m. on Tuesday and will primarily occur along the main city highways from Jl. Sudirman to Jl. M.H. Thamrin. The closures will also be extended to Jl. Harmoni. A similar event will also be held in Lapangan Banteng Park next to the Jakarta Cathedral.

“New Year’s Eve celebrations will be held at several locations, some of which are still under discussion. But the largest celebration will definitely take place at the Hotel Indonesia (HI) traffic circle [on Jl. M.H. Thamrin],” said the head of the Jakarta Police’s traffic unit, Sr. Cmr. Latif Usman, on Friday.

