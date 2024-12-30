TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Jakarta announces Rp 1 public transportation fare for NYE

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 30, 2024

Fireworks explode over the city to usher in the New Year as revelers gather around at the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta on Jan. 1, 2024. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

T

he Jakarta administration has said it will significantly cut public transportation fares and divert traffic along several routes on Tuesday and Wednesday to reduce congestion during New Year celebrations in the city of more than 11 million people.

A special flat rate of Rp 1 (0.006 US cents) will apply for TransJakarta bus rapid transit (BRT) services, along with MRT and LRT services, from the early morning of Tuesday to Wednesday night.

The Jakarta Transportation Agency announced the special rate on social media as a way to “ring in the new year” by allowing public transportation users to travel the capital freely. The MRT will also run until 2 a.m. on the night of the festivities, past its usual closing time of midnight.

New Year’s Eve celebrations are slated to be held in various parts of Central Jakarta and include a “Car Free Night”, a vehicle-free event usually held every Sunday morning in the capital. It will feature a number of stages with various forms of entertainment.

The Jakarta Police’s traffic unit has said that road closures for Car Free Night will start from 6 p.m. on Tuesday and will primarily occur along the main city highways from Jl. Sudirman to Jl. M.H. Thamrin. The closures will also be extended to Jl. Harmoni. A similar event will also be held in Lapangan Banteng Park next to the Jakarta Cathedral.

“New Year’s Eve celebrations will be held at several locations, some of which are still under discussion. But the largest celebration will definitely take place at the Hotel Indonesia (HI) traffic circle [on Jl. M.H. Thamrin],” said the head of the Jakarta Police’s traffic unit, Sr. Cmr. Latif Usman, on Friday.

Read also: Death and rebirth: Aceh marches on, slowly, after 2004 tsunami

Popular

2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class

2024 a year of shrinking Indonesian middle class
Syrian democracy and religious moderation: A path forward

Syrian democracy and religious moderation: A path forward
Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

More in Indonesia

 View more
Students eat lunches on Sept. 26, 2024, as part of a trial of the free nutritious meals program during their break time at school in Sukabumi, West Java.
Archipelago

Catering businesses fall victim to free meal program fraud
The Turyapada Tower in Buleleng regency, Bali was launched by the Bali administration on Dec. 28, 2024. The 115-meter-tall broadcasting and observation tower is expected to become a new iconic landmark in the northern part of the popular holiday island.
Archipelago

Bali's tallest broadcasting tower opens to public
Fireworks explode over the city to usher in the New Year as revelers gather around at the National Monument (Monas) in Jakarta on Jan. 1, 2024.
Jakarta

Jakarta announces Rp 1 public transportation fare for NYE

Highlight
Recovery teams work at the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 30, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

South Korea reviewing plans for 'special inspection' on Boeing 737-800 fleet
Joint rescue team personnel search for landslide victims in Gegerbitung district, Sukabumi regency, West Java on Dec. 5, 2024.
Archipelago

Five dead in flooding, landslides amid year-end holidays
A drone view shows emergency specialists working at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Dec. 25, 2024.
Europe

People on crashed Azerbaijani plane say they heard bangs before it went down

The Latest

 View more
Markets

IDX falters in 2024 as global markets soar to record highs
Archipelago

Catering businesses fall victim to free meal program fraud
Archipelago

Bali's tallest broadcasting tower opens to public
Jakarta

Jakarta announces Rp 1 public transportation fare for NYE
Asia & Pacific

South Korea inspects Boeing 737-800 fleet after worst plane crash
Politics

"I never asked for a third term as president:" Jokowi
Companies

PLN expects Rp 10t in losses from 50% electricity discount
Jakarta

Fire in Senen kills two elderly residents
