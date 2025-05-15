TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Jakarta launches another intercity bus route to Bekasi

The new route is part of the Transjabodetabek bus service expansion plan promised by Governor Pramono Anung to connect Jakarta with its satellite cities and to address the city’s perennial traffic problem.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, May 15, 2025

Tackling congestion: A Transjakarta bus leaves the Flavor Bliss shelter in Serpong, South Tangerang, Banten, on April 24 after the launching event for the Transjabodetabek bus service's new route between Alam Sutera township and Blok M, South Jakarta. The Jakarta administration worked with the Banten administration to open the Alam Sutera-Blok M route in a bid to address the city's perennial traffic problem.

J

akarta Governor Pramono Anung launched on Thursday a new intercity bus route linking Cawang in East Jakarta and the Vida Bekasi housing complex in Bekasi, West Java, while aiming to open more routes in the coming weeks.

Spanning over 42 kilometers, the Cawang-Vida Bekasi route has five bus stops, with an estimated travel time of between 60 minutes during light traffic and 80 minutes during rush hours. Twelve buses will serve the route daily with up to 20-minute intervals between each bus.

A single trip costs Rp 3,500 (21 US cents) during regular hours. Buses departing before 7 a.m. only cost Rp 2,500.

The Jakarta administration hoped that the new, affordable bus route will improve the city’s connectivity with its surrounding regions, said Governor Pramono. 

Expanding the Transjabodetabek bus network, which is an expansion of Jakarta’s bus service Transjakarta that was first launched in 2004, with new routes connecting the capital with its surrounding regions has been among the priorities of Pramono’s administration.

“The city administration is glad that our Transjabodetabek initiatives have had a positive reception from surrounding city administrations,” the governor said during the Cawang-Vida Bekasi route launching event in East Jakarta on Thursday.

Bekasi Mayor Tri Adhianto Tjahyono said that he could see how beneficial the new route would be for Bekasi city and its residents after joining the trial run.

