TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
Rare bird sightings highlight Jakarta Naturalist Walk exploration on urban biodiversity
Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption
Bali airport resumes normal operations after Mt. Lewotobi eruption disruption
Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defense spending: FT

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
Rare bird sightings highlight Jakarta Naturalist Walk exploration on urban biodiversity
Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption
Bali airport resumes normal operations after Mt. Lewotobi eruption disruption
Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defense spending: FT

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Mariah Carey to hold October concert in Sentul

Fans can expect to hear her signature vocals on greatest hits such as “Hero,” “My All,” “Always Be My Baby,” as well as her latest single, “Type Dangerous.”

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, June 17, 2025 Published on Jun. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-06-17T11:13:20+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Mariah Carey to hold October concert in Sentul An official poster for upcoming Mariah Carey's concert, entitled Mariah Carey – The Celebration of Mimi, that will be held at Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java, on Oct. 4. (Color Asia Live/-)

U

nited States singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, known for her five-octave vocal range, is set to perform in a concert titled Mariah Carey – The Celebration of Mimi on the evening of Oct. 4 at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC) in Bogor, West Java.

The concert will celebrate Carey's decades-long music career, with a special focus on the 20th anniversary of her iconic album The Emancipation of Mimi. Fans can expect to hear her signature vocals on greatest hits such as “Hero,” “My All,” “Always Be My Baby,” as well as her latest single, “Type Dangerous.”

Concert organizer Color Asia Live announced on Wednesday that tickets will go on sale starting June 19 at 11:59 a.m. via MariahCareyIndonesia.com, in collaboration with the online travel company Tiket.com.

“Mariah Carey will share personal stories and memories behind her favorite songs, creating a deeply meaningful experience for the audience,” the concert organizer said in a statement on Wednesday.

The October concert will mark Carey's third performance in Indonesia, as her previous Indonesian show was in November 2018.

Dubbed Mariah Carey Live in Concert Borobudur Symphony 2018, she performed at Borobudur Temple in Magelang, Central Java, as part of her Asia tour. Aside from Indonesia, the diva also visited other Asian countries, including Japan and the Philippines.

Carey's first concert in the country took place in February 2004 at Jakarta Convention Center as a part of Charmbracelet World Tour. The concert was organized by Java Musikindo, a live entertainment company owned by Adrie Subono.

Popular

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
Rare bird sightings highlight Jakarta Naturalist Walk exploration on urban biodiversity

Rare bird sightings highlight Jakarta Naturalist Walk exploration on urban biodiversity
Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption

Related Articles

US military aircraft no longer visible at base in Qatar: satellite images

75 years of Indonesia and Russia relations: What is next?

Mariah Carey to hold October concert in Sentul

Analysis: Dedi Mulyadi: Sundanese prince’s road to glory

West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days

Related Article

US military aircraft no longer visible at base in Qatar: satellite images

75 years of Indonesia and Russia relations: What is next?

Mariah Carey to hold October concert in Sentul

Analysis: Dedi Mulyadi: Sundanese prince’s road to glory

West Java starts curfew for students, cuts school days

Popular

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
Rare bird sightings highlight Jakarta Naturalist Walk exploration on urban biodiversity

Rare bird sightings highlight Jakarta Naturalist Walk exploration on urban biodiversity
Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption

More in Culture

 View more
K-pop boy band BTS member Suga attends Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 in Seoul, South Korea, on July 26, 2023.
Entertainment

BTS member Suga discharged from South Korean military service
This picture taken on June 18, 2025 shows figures of the characters Mokoko (left) and Labubu in an exhibition room at Pop Marts theme park Pop Land in Beijing.
Culture

Labubu dolls ride China soft-power wave
Visual explanation: 'Siapa Bayar Apa Untuk Transisi Hijau?' is embellished with colorful charts, maps and illustrations designed to make complex concepts more accessible to readers. These visuals also help lighten the technical nature of the subject matter. JP/Sylviana Hamdani
Books

‘Siapa Bayar Apa Untuk Transisi Hijau?’: Mapping the road to renewable energy

Highlight
Fireworks light up the sky over Jakarta as revelers gather around the illuminated National Monument (Monas) to welcome the New Year on January 1, 2024.
Jakarta

Jakarta welcomes new age with global ambitions
Residents cross the flood in Tanah Tinggi, Kebon Pala, Kampung Melayu, Jakarta, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Based on data from the Jakarta BPBD on Tuesday (4/3), as many as 59 RTs and four roads were affected by floods with a height of 30 - 300 cm due to the overflow of the Ciliwung river.
Editorial

Beyond celebrations
(From left to right) China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, President Prabowo Subianto, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Bahrain's National Security Advisor Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and South Africa's Deputy President Paul Mashatile attend a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 20, 2025.
Europe

Following ‘the most powerful’ is a mistake, Prabowo says in Russia

The Latest

 View more
Companies

US may target Samsung, Hynix, TSMC operations in China, sources say
Americas

Trump pushes forward on mass layoffs at Voice of America
Companies

Tesla to build first grid-scale power plant in China
Americas

Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defense spending: FT
Politics

Regional autonomy in question as Jakarta claws back influence
Entertainment

BTS member Suga discharged from South Korean military service
Asia & Pacific

Japan-US-Philippines coast guards simulate crisis amid China threat
Style

Walking the line: Indonesian designers embrace AI without losing their soul
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Mariah Carey to hold October concert in Sentul

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.