Mariah Carey to hold October concert in Sentul

An official poster for upcoming Mariah Carey's concert, entitled Mariah Carey – The Celebration of Mimi, that will be held at Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor, West Java, on Oct. 4. (Color Asia Live/-)

U nited States singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, known for her five-octave vocal range, is set to perform in a concert titled Mariah Carey – The Celebration of Mimi on the evening of Oct. 4 at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC) in Bogor, West Java.

The concert will celebrate Carey's decades-long music career, with a special focus on the 20th anniversary of her iconic album The Emancipation of Mimi. Fans can expect to hear her signature vocals on greatest hits such as “Hero,” “My All,” “Always Be My Baby,” as well as her latest single, “Type Dangerous.”

Concert organizer Color Asia Live announced on Wednesday that tickets will go on sale starting June 19 at 11:59 a.m. via MariahCareyIndonesia.com, in collaboration with the online travel company Tiket.com.

“Mariah Carey will share personal stories and memories behind her favorite songs, creating a deeply meaningful experience for the audience,” the concert organizer said in a statement on Wednesday.

The October concert will mark Carey's third performance in Indonesia, as her previous Indonesian show was in November 2018.

Dubbed Mariah Carey Live in Concert Borobudur Symphony 2018, she performed at Borobudur Temple in Magelang, Central Java, as part of her Asia tour. Aside from Indonesia, the diva also visited other Asian countries, including Japan and the Philippines.

Carey's first concert in the country took place in February 2004 at Jakarta Convention Center as a part of Charmbracelet World Tour. The concert was organized by Java Musikindo, a live entertainment company owned by Adrie Subono.