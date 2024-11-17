West Jakarta thieves killed after caught stealing motorbikes

One suspect was shot dead by the police while running away from arrest at Merak Port in Banten, while the other two died after being beaten by a mob.

T hree suspected motorcycle thieves were killed in two separate incidents in Cengkarang, West Jakarta, on Thursday either by mob violence or being shot by police officers after engaging in a gunfight.

The first incident broke out on Thursday afternoon at Jl. Nangka 1 in a residential complex, involving two suspects identified only by their initials A, 21, and RDS, 23.

Two patrolling police officers caught A and RDS taking a motorcycle away from a resident’s house. They arrested RDS immediately, but A fled while shooting a police officer in his thigh.

The wounded officer was immediately taken to Hermina Hospital Daan Mogot to receive treatment. RDS was taken to the Tangerang City Police headquarters for interrogation.

“From RDS’ interrogation, we found that the other suspect, A, who is his friend, lived in a rented house in Tigaraksa, Tangerang regency,” Tangerang Police chief Sr. Comr. Zain Dwi Nugroho said on Friday, as quoted by kompas.id.

The police raided A’s rented house on Friday and seized pieces of evidence, such as lock-breaking tools and drug-related equipment. The suspect’s neighbors told the police that the suspect left the house carrying a backpack 10 minutes before the police arrived by bike.

Police officers chased and arrested A at Merak Port in Banten, suspecting him of attempting to flee to his hometown in Lampung.