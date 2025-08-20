TheJakartaPost

FINNS Bali showcases Bali's first SAR helicopter, beach cleaning robot at Future Nation

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, August 20, 2025

(Courtesy of Finns)

F

INNS Bali, a leading Indonesian hospitality group and home to FINNS Beach Club, held FINNS Future Nation Day on Aug. 19, a milestone event designed to showcase the company’s growing commitment to sustainability, community impact and responsible tourism across Indonesia.

Hosted at FINNS Beach Club in Canggu, the event brought guests on a uniquely themed journey, from check-in through boarding, layovers, landing and departure, to explore FINNS’ past, present and future ESG work.

FINNS Future Nation Day spotlighted FINNS’ sustainability initiatives, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the company’s waste diversion, recycling systems and water conservation technologies.

One of the highlights was how FINNS diverted 1,001,628 kilograms of waste from landfills, which is on track to achieve 95 percent landfill diversion by 2026 with verified third-party audits. Only 20 percent of the company’s waste now goes to landfill, well below the industry average of over 80 percent. In addition, FINNS have recycled 82.3 million liters of water to date.

The event also focused on FINNS' community-driven efforts, including cultural preservation through Balinese culture programs, environmental innovation through Trash to Treasure, and youth empowerment via Stella’s Child.

To date, 1,038 youth and children across Bali have benefited from education and training programs, empowering future generations through FINNS’ partnership with SoleFamily, Stella's Child and the company’s in-house program.

FINNS Future Nation Day also unveiled two major ESG-led innovations to the public for the first time: Bali’s first search and rescue (SAR) helicopter and the BeBot beach cleaning robot.

The helicopter, developed in partnership with SGi Air Bali, will be launched in Q4 2025, significantly enhancing emergency response capabilities for both local residents and visitors on the island and surrounding areas.

The Bell helicopter will be based in Benoa and can reach any part of the island within 20 minutes, as well as Mount Rinjani in the neighboring province in just 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, the BeBot is a remote-controlled robot that collects microplastics and small debris without disrupting the natural environment. Developed by Poralu Marine and Searial Cleaners, BeBot protects coastlines by sifting through sand, reaching depths of up to 10 centimeters and detecting pieces as small as 1 sq cm.

Since its launch in May 2025, the BeBot has already collected 11,430 pieces of litter. At full capacity, it can clean up to 45,720 items in a year. The robot operates every day covering 5,600 square meters, or over 168,000 sq m every month, returning Bali’s beaches to their natural beauty.

FINNS Bali ESG manager Abdul Manaf said the event marks the beginning of FINNS’ journey to share and scale its commitment to environmental sustainability and community impact across Bali.

”Our hope is to inspire other hospitality businesses and leaders in Bali and across Indonesia to also play their part in 'Partying Like There Is A Tomorrow’. We’re proud to partner with trailblazing organisations like Searial Cleaners, SGi Air Bali and Stella’s Child to help build a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

