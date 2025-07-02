TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?
Lessons from Aceh peace process may still be relevant in today’s conflicts
Indonesian manufacturing slows down as demand fizzles further
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?
Lessons from Aceh peace process may still be relevant in today’s conflicts
Indonesian manufacturing slows down as demand fizzles further
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

China-Indonesia: A future built on trust and cooperation

Over 75 years, China and Indonesia have meticulously built a resilient and dynamic partnership that exemplifies how two diverse nations can thrive together. 

Zhang Niansheng (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Bangkok
Wed, July 2, 2025 Published on Jun. 30, 2025 Published on 2025-06-30T18:59:08+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
China-Indonesia: A future built on trust and cooperation The smelter facility of PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI) is seen in North Morowali, Central Sulawesi. (The Jakarta Post/PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry)

A

s China and Indonesia commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, their partnership extends far beyond mere reflection on a shared past. The two nations are vigorously shaping a future characterized by enhanced connectivity, pioneering green innovation and deepened cultural exchange.

From the revolutionary high-speed railway (HSR) to cutting-edge sustainable technology laboratories, their relationship stands as a powerful testament to the remarkable achievements possible through trust and cooperation.

At Halim Station in East Jakarta, a palpable hum of modern efficiency greets visitors. Passengers eagerly queue to board the Whoosh Jakarta-Bandung HSR, a CR400AF Fuxing train, its sleek silver-and-red carriages symbolizing a new era of travel.

Since its inauguration in 2023, the HSR, a flagship project of bilateral cooperation, has dramatically cut travel time between the two major cities from over three hours to less than 40 minutes. This transformation has revolutionized daily commutes and significantly boosted commercial activity.

Rudi, a small business owner from West Java, encapsulates the sentiment, stating, “This project has changed the way we move and work. It’s fast, reliable and brings opportunities closer.”

The success of this railway, built with Chinese expertise and financing, not only showcases practical infrastructure development but also serves as a tangible symbol of China's commitment to Indonesia's development agenda, particularly under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The two countries are also robustly expanding their collaboration in the burgeoning green economy. In August 2024, a significant milestone was reached with the inauguration of the China–Indonesia New Energy Materials and Metallurgical Engineering Training and Research Center.

Popular

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?

Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?
Lessons from Aceh peace process may still be relevant in today’s conflicts

Lessons from Aceh peace process may still be relevant in today’s conflicts

Related Articles

US, Quad partners announce critical minerals initiative

Strategic imperatives for restoring Indonesia’s global competitiveness

Trump says he will 'get the conflict solved with North Korea'

Why the world needs China after Iran’s Qatar strike

Discouraging dissent for love of the nation?

Related Article

US, Quad partners announce critical minerals initiative

Strategic imperatives for restoring Indonesia’s global competitiveness

Trump says he will 'get the conflict solved with North Korea'

Why the world needs China after Iran’s Qatar strike

Discouraging dissent for love of the nation?

Popular

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale

Indonesian islanders lose ground as islets put on sale
Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?

Thailand's political chaos: what happens next?
Lessons from Aceh peace process may still be relevant in today’s conflicts

Lessons from Aceh peace process may still be relevant in today’s conflicts

More in Opinion

 View more
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (left) and United States President Donald Trump arrive for the Group of Seven (G7) Summit at the Kananaskis Country Golf Course in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, on June 16, 2025.
Academia

What Trump’s vision means for middle powers
The smelter facility of PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI) is seen in North Morowali, Central Sulawesi.
Academia

China-Indonesia: A future built on trust and cooperation
A customer uses a smartphone on May 6, 2024, to scan a Quick Response Indonesia Standard (QRIS) code to complete a digital transaction at Klojen Market in Malang, East Java.
Academia

Strategic imperatives for restoring Indonesia’s global competitiveness

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 1, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo to discuss haj management with MBS during Saudi visit
Residents walk through tidal flooding in Muara Angke, North Jakarta, on June 25, 2025) The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has urged communities living along the city’s northern coast to remain alert for potential tidal flooding triggered by the super new moon phenomenon, which is expected to last until June 29, 2025.
Editorial

To rescue or abandon Java?
Cargo trucks park in a line at a container terminal at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta in this undated photograph.
Economy

Indonesia posts $4.3b surplus in May on strong exports of CPO, steel

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Alibaba launches e-commerce subsidies of $7b in consumption boost
Middle East and Africa

Iran supends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo to discuss haj management with MBS during Saudi visit
Society

Pressure on for businesses to reduce plastic waste
Europe

US halts some shipments of military aid to Ukraine
Economy

Finance Minister flags looming revenue shortfall amid tax slump
Asia & Pacific

US, Quad partners announce critical minerals initiative

Society

Haj agency plans to reduce pilgrimage time to 30 days
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

China-Indonesia: A future built on trust and cooperation

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.