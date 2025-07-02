China-Indonesia: A future built on trust and cooperation

The smelter facility of PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI) is seen in North Morowali, Central Sulawesi. (The Jakarta Post/PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry)

Over 75 years, China and Indonesia have meticulously built a resilient and dynamic partnership that exemplifies how two diverse nations can thrive together.

A s China and Indonesia commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, their partnership extends far beyond mere reflection on a shared past. The two nations are vigorously shaping a future characterized by enhanced connectivity, pioneering green innovation and deepened cultural exchange.

From the revolutionary high-speed railway (HSR) to cutting-edge sustainable technology laboratories, their relationship stands as a powerful testament to the remarkable achievements possible through trust and cooperation.

At Halim Station in East Jakarta, a palpable hum of modern efficiency greets visitors. Passengers eagerly queue to board the Whoosh Jakarta-Bandung HSR, a CR400AF Fuxing train, its sleek silver-and-red carriages symbolizing a new era of travel.

Since its inauguration in 2023, the HSR, a flagship project of bilateral cooperation, has dramatically cut travel time between the two major cities from over three hours to less than 40 minutes. This transformation has revolutionized daily commutes and significantly boosted commercial activity.

Rudi, a small business owner from West Java, encapsulates the sentiment, stating, “This project has changed the way we move and work. It’s fast, reliable and brings opportunities closer.”

The success of this railway, built with Chinese expertise and financing, not only showcases practical infrastructure development but also serves as a tangible symbol of China's commitment to Indonesia's development agenda, particularly under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The two countries are also robustly expanding their collaboration in the burgeoning green economy. In August 2024, a significant milestone was reached with the inauguration of the China–Indonesia New Energy Materials and Metallurgical Engineering Training and Research Center.