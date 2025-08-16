TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom
MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines
Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall
Hailstorm in Jambi not linked to weather modification efforts, BMKG says

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom
MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines
Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall
Hailstorm in Jambi not linked to weather modification efforts, BMKG says

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The truth will set and keep Indonesia free

A great nation requires political leaders who admit mistakes, citizens who demand transparency and institutions that place integrity above loyalty to personalities.

Wibawanto Nugroho Widodo (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, August 16, 2025 Published on Aug. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-08-14T17:25:47+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Taking pride: Elementary school students salute the national flag during a ceremony to mark the country’s 79th Independence Day on Aug. 17, 2024, in Mbeteng Sata at the foot of Mount Prau in Temanggung, Central Java. Taking pride: Elementary school students salute the national flag during a ceremony to mark the country’s 79th Independence Day on Aug. 17, 2024, in Mbeteng Sata at the foot of Mount Prau in Temanggung, Central Java. (Antara/Anis Efizudin)

O

n Aug. 17, Indonesia will mark its 80th Independence Day. The red-and-white flag will fly across the archipelago, speeches will echo in stadiums and fireworks will light the night sky.

Yet amid the fanfare, a question hangs in the air: Are we truly free, or have we simply been repeating a ritual while avoiding the truth that could actually liberate us?

True independence is not a date etched in history. It is not just a ceremony or a slogan. Real independence is a living condition, achieved only when a nation aligns itself with truth. And truth is never static; it's a continuous process of correction, courage and self-confrontation.

A country can declare independence yet still live in chains of corruption, propaganda and denial. A nation can sing its anthem loudly yet remain silent when lies go unchallenged. When a nation is afraid to face its own truths, it's on a slow path to losing the very freedom it celebrates.

The phrase “The truth will set you free” carries theological, philosophical and political weight. Theologically, it's a promise of moral liberation. Philosophically, it's the cornerstone of ethical governance. In statecraft, it's embraced by intelligence agencies and national institutions in powerful nations as a form of strategic power.

This principle isn't confined to any one religion or ideology. Take Japan, for example. It's not a predominantly Abrahamic nation, yet its governance, institutions and society are deeply anchored in truth-telling through action.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Leaders resign over dishonor. Policies are implemented with discipline. Corruption, while not absent, is met with decisive consequences. The result is one of the most respected, stable and technologically advanced nations on Earth.

Popular

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom

Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom
MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines

MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines

Related Articles

Indonesia’s nationalism project ‘unfinished’

A startling GDP report

PDI-P is just a symptom

A living constitution, a source of democratic resilience

A lesson in limits: How judicial activism threatens constitutional equilibrium

Related Article

Indonesia’s nationalism project ‘unfinished’

A startling GDP report

PDI-P is just a symptom

A living constitution, a source of democratic resilience

A lesson in limits: How judicial activism threatens constitutional equilibrium

Popular

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom

Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom
MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines

MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines

More in Opinion

 View more
Palestinians gather to receive cooked meals from a food distribution center in Gaza City on Aug. 13, 2025.
Academia

Prioritize Palestine, not Hamas
Taking pride: Elementary school students salute the national flag during a ceremony to mark the country’s 79th Independence Day on Aug. 17, 2024, in Mbeteng Sata at the foot of Mount Prau in Temanggung, Central Java.
Academia

The truth will set and keep Indonesia free
Members of the national flag-raising troop (Paskibraka) march in formation on Aug. 14, 2025, during a rehearsal of the Independence Day ceremony at Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Indonesia at 80: A nation adrift, without a moral compass

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation Address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day.
Economy

Govt banks on 'ambitious' revenue growth in 2026 budget
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation address, ahead of the country's Independence Day in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025.
Editorial

To make the state great again
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation Address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day.
Politics

Prabowo vows to protect national wealth in first state address

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Air Canada flight attendants strike over pay, shutting down service
Science & Tech

After repeated explosions, new test for Musk's megarocket
Americas

Louisiana sues Roblox game platform over child safety
Sports

Marshall Islands make history with first-ever international soccer match
Asia & Pacific

Pakistan monsoon death toll rises to 225 in 48 hours: Disaster agency
Middle East and Africa

At least 1,760 Gazans killed while seeking aid since late May: UN
Asia & Pacific

Japan's emperor expresses 'deep remorse' 80 years after WWII
Tech

Meta probed over AI chatbot talk with children
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The truth will set and keep Indonesia free

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.