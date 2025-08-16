The truth will set and keep Indonesia free

Taking pride: Elementary school students salute the national flag during a ceremony to mark the country’s 79th Independence Day on Aug. 17, 2024, in Mbeteng Sata at the foot of Mount Prau in Temanggung, Central Java. (Antara/Anis Efizudin)

A great nation requires political leaders who admit mistakes, citizens who demand transparency and institutions that place integrity above loyalty to personalities.

O n Aug. 17, Indonesia will mark its 80th Independence Day. The red-and-white flag will fly across the archipelago, speeches will echo in stadiums and fireworks will light the night sky.

Yet amid the fanfare, a question hangs in the air: Are we truly free, or have we simply been repeating a ritual while avoiding the truth that could actually liberate us?

True independence is not a date etched in history. It is not just a ceremony or a slogan. Real independence is a living condition, achieved only when a nation aligns itself with truth. And truth is never static; it's a continuous process of correction, courage and self-confrontation.

A country can declare independence yet still live in chains of corruption, propaganda and denial. A nation can sing its anthem loudly yet remain silent when lies go unchallenged. When a nation is afraid to face its own truths, it's on a slow path to losing the very freedom it celebrates.

The phrase “The truth will set you free” carries theological, philosophical and political weight. Theologically, it's a promise of moral liberation. Philosophically, it's the cornerstone of ethical governance. In statecraft, it's embraced by intelligence agencies and national institutions in powerful nations as a form of strategic power.

This principle isn't confined to any one religion or ideology. Take Japan, for example. It's not a predominantly Abrahamic nation, yet its governance, institutions and society are deeply anchored in truth-telling through action.

Leaders resign over dishonor. Policies are implemented with discipline. Corruption, while not absent, is met with decisive consequences. The result is one of the most respected, stable and technologically advanced nations on Earth.