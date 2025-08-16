TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines
Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall
Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines
Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall
Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia at 80: A nation adrift, without a moral compass

At the age of 80, Indonesia has reached a crossroads where it must decide which path to take: the one it has trod in the past that benefits only a handful of elite, or a wholly new course to restore its moral compass and pursue prosperity for all.

Gde Siriana Yusuf (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, August 16, 2025 Published on Aug. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-08-15T07:34:29+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Members of the national flag-raising troop (Paskibraka) march in formation on Aug. 14, 2025, during a rehearsal of the Independence Day ceremony at Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta. Members of the national flag-raising troop (Paskibraka) march in formation on Aug. 14, 2025, during a rehearsal of the Independence Day ceremony at Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

W

hen it proclaimed independence in 1945, Indonesia was on a par with nations that have today morphed into Asian economic powerhouses, such as South Korea. At 80 years, however, we often appear to be a newly established nation in terms of political morality and governance, with a deeply ingrained colonial mindset.

The 1945 generation fought for independence with bamboo spears and cross-ethnic unity. Today’s generation faces different challenges, such as deeply entrenched corruption, politics that benefit the elite few and a government that is increasingly distant from the people.

Our crisis is not just economic or political, but also involves a loss of moral direction. When the elite justify any means to seek power, when the law serves the ruler and when policies prioritize short-term political gains, the nation has lost its way.

The values of state ideology Pancasila are now mere ceremonial slogans, and social justice is just campaign rhetoric. The younger generation is growing up seeing that integrity rarely triumphs while moral compromise often leads to power. Without serious reform, we risk raising an apathetic and cynical generation distrustful of democracy.

While the nation's founders viewed politics as a public mandate, today’s elite often sees it as an inheritance. Political dynasties are a common phenomenon: From the national to regional levels, positions are passed down to family members. In elections, lineage often matters more than track records or ideas.

This stifles meritocracy, making it difficult for capable, critical young people with integrity but without financial or family connections to join political parties. Many of them instead choose nonpolitical activism, entrepreneurship or to emigrate.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The government is proud of the 5.12 percent economic growth recorded in the second quarter of 2025, but the public is struggling to feel its effects. Purchasing power is stagnant, food prices are rising and youth unemployment remains high. The rupiah is vulnerable at an exchange rate of around Rp 16,000-16,200 to the United States dollar, and government debt has surpassed Rp 9 quadrillion ($556.7 billion) without improving productive economic capacity.

Popular

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines

MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines
Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall

Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall

Related Articles

When governance loses its moral compass: Lessons from Pati

Hearings on alleged accomplices continue despite Tom Lembong's pardon

South Korea's former first lady imprisoned after court issues warrant

AGO requests red notices for graft suspects fleeing abroad

Poverty rate falls but urban struggles persist

Related Article

When governance loses its moral compass: Lessons from Pati

Hearings on alleged accomplices continue despite Tom Lembong's pardon

South Korea's former first lady imprisoned after court issues warrant

AGO requests red notices for graft suspects fleeing abroad

Poverty rate falls but urban struggles persist

Popular

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines

MPR completes first draft of New Order-style state guidelines
Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall

Housing program stalls amid severe budget shortfall

More in Opinion

 View more
Members of the national flag-raising troop (Paskibraka) march in formation on Aug. 14, 2025, during a rehearsal of the Independence Day ceremony at Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Indonesia at 80: A nation adrift, without a moral compass
A student, mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, uses a computer on Nov. 17, 2020, at a lab room at the '1337' information technology training center in Morocco's central city of Khouribga.
Academia

Before we digitize classrooms, we must humanize them
Members of grassroot groups stage a protest on Aug. 13, 2025 outside Pati Regent Sudewo's office in Central Java. Protesters called for Sudewo's immediate resignation amid a wave of controversy sparked by his widely criticized policies.
Academia

When governance loses its moral compass: Lessons from Pati

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation Address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day.
Economy

Govt banks on 'ambitious' revenue growth in 2026 budget
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation address, ahead of the country's Independence Day in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025.
Editorial

To make the state great again
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his annual State of the Nation Address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day.
Politics

Prabowo vows to protect national wealth in first state address

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Hailstorm in Jambi not linked to weather modification efforts, BMKG says
Americas

Trump-Putin summit yields no deal on ending war in Ukraine
Society

Plan to charge royalties for music at weddings, religious events sparks backlash
Politics

Prabowo vows to protect national wealth in first state address
Academia

When governance loses its moral compass: Lessons from Pati
Opinion

Analysis: Rice prices surge as market distortion deepens
Editorial

To make the state great again
Economy

Govt banks on 'ambitious' revenue growth in 2026 budget
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia at 80: A nation adrift, without a moral compass

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.