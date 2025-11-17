TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Massive march in Brazil marks first big UN climate protest in years
EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules
Pope hosts Hollywood stars at Vatican, laments decline in movie-going
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Massive march in Brazil marks first big UN climate protest in years
EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules
Pope hosts Hollywood stars at Vatican, laments decline in movie-going
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The electricity revolution is missing a key ingredient

Energy systems’ flexibility, their ability to respond in a timely manner to fluctuations in electricity supply and demand, must increase much faster than is currently expected.

Fatih Birol and Nandan Nilekani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
PAris
Mon, November 17, 2025 Published on Nov. 16, 2025 Published on 2025-11-16T13:54:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A farmer stands on a boat on Oct, 12, passing by solar panels installed as part of the Rawa Pening floating solar photovoltaic plant in Tuntang, Semarang regency, Central Java. A farmer stands on a boat on Oct, 12, passing by solar panels installed as part of the Rawa Pening floating solar photovoltaic plant in Tuntang, Semarang regency, Central Java. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

A

round the world, energy systems are undergoing profound, rapid transformations that will leave them looking dramatically different a decade from now. A major driver is the increasing electrification of the global economy. Not only are more people adopting electric vehicles, heat pumps and smart (digitally interconnected) appliances, we are also witnessing explosive growth in the construction of electricity-hungry data centers, many of them powering AI. Owing to these trends, the International Energy Agency has projected that electricity demand will grow six times faster than overall energy demand by 2035.

The supply side of the energy sector is also evolving rapidly. Renewable energy sources, especially solar, are set to play increasingly significant roles in power systems globally. These trends and technologies could deliver greater energy independence and lower emissions if the right policies and infrastructure are in place. But they also add a layer of complexity to grid management, because operators must account for variable flows of electricity while ensuring reliability and affordability for consumers.

Grids also need to power more places and things. By 2030, homes and businesses will have more than 30 billion digitally connected devices, twice as many as today. To keep pace, energy systems’ flexibility, their ability to respond in a timely manner to fluctuations in electricity supply and demand, must increase much faster than is currently expected.

Digitalization could be the key to closing the gap, even as it introduces new hurdles. Digital tools for optimizing power systems can improve efficiency, enhance affordability and strengthen energy security. And AI, especially, has huge potential to strengthen and streamline electricity systems. As recent case studies make clear, models and tools that are already available can better predict the output of weather-sensitive sources of generation, assist with aligning supply and demand throughout the day and help detect and correct infrastructure anomalies as they arise.

But to make the most of these opportunities, certain challenges need to be managed. Even when the lion’s share of new demand- and supply-side technologies are digitally enabled, implying the potential to be connected to other digital systems, they tend to operate in isolation. Often, they feature proprietary designs, lack standardized interfaces and do not have the necessary functionality to interact dynamically with the grid. Such fragmentation creates unnecessary inefficiencies, raises costs, stifles innovation and makes it harder to realize the benefits of digitalization on a broader scale.

That is why it is not enough for our energy systems merely to be furnished with digital capabilities. They also must become interoperable so that new technologies can be introduced and integrated seamlessly. When every node on the network can communicate effectively, those managing the system can achieve desired outcomes faster.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

If well implemented, greater interoperability between digital technologies on both the demand and supply sides of the energy sector can deliver real dividends. Smart EV chargers could shift charging to times when renewable generation is high. Modern thermostats and appliances could respond to price signals in real time, helping to reduce peak electricity consumption. Rooftop solar systems could be aggregated to provide power to grids when needed. With the right frameworks, these resources can work together, driving progress toward the energy goals that countries and communities have set.

Popular

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Massive march in Brazil marks first big UN climate protest in years

Massive march in Brazil marks first big UN climate protest in years
EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules

EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules

Related Articles

Cyclones’ hidden dangers go beyond the storm

Why Indonesia’s clean energy still feeds old inequalities

The emissions mirage: Understanding what we count and miss

Why climate finance is not enough

Energy transition is achievable in emerging markets

Related Article

Cyclones’ hidden dangers go beyond the storm

Why Indonesia’s clean energy still feeds old inequalities

The emissions mirage: Understanding what we count and miss

Why climate finance is not enough

Energy transition is achievable in emerging markets

Popular

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Massive march in Brazil marks first big UN climate protest in years

Massive march in Brazil marks first big UN climate protest in years
EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules

EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules

More in Opinion

 View more
A woman walks along a muddy street on Nov. 6, in Liloan, Cebu province, after Typhoon Kalmaegi left a trail of devastation across the central Philippines.
Academia

Cyclones’ hidden dangers go beyond the storm
A plot of mangrove forest is seen on Oct. 28 in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra.
Academia

Defining integrity in carbon markets
Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman puts B50 biodiesel fuel into a test vehicle on Aug. 18, 2024, during a launch ceremony for B50 at PT Jhonlin Agro Raya biodiesel factory in Batulicin, Tanah Bumbu regency, South Kalimantan.
Academia

Why Indonesia’s clean energy still feeds old inequalities

Highlight
A displacement camp in Gaza City is seen in this photo taken on Nov. 14, 2025. The United States on Nov. 13 called on the United Nations Security Council to unite and back its draft resolution aimed at bolstering the US president's peace plan for Gaza, warning that Palestinians could otherwise suffer “grave“ consequences.
Middle East and Africa

Non-UN Gaza mission risks breaching international law
Sign of “GOJEK” and “GRAB” is seen on helmet from online motorcycle taxi drivers and his passenger due to traffic jam at Jl. Basuki Rachmat in Jakarta, on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.
Editorial

Stop the overreach
Nickel smelter chimneys spew a column of emissions on July 7, 2024, into the air above the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park in Lelilef, North Maluku. Despite coal making up 67 percent of Indonesia’s 2023 energy mix, the country is shifting toward cleaner sources, impacting the nickel industry, which is vital for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
Regulations

Existing investors demand exemptions from nickel smelter restrictions

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Tax blitz on evaders moving slowly, Purbaya seeks to secure Rp 20t by year-end
Asia & Pacific

Japan seeks to calm escalating row with China over Taiwan
Middle East and Africa

UN Security Council set to vote on international force for Gaza
Americas

Trump says US may open talks with Maduro
Academia

Cyclones’ hidden dangers go beyond the storm
Academia

Defining integrity in carbon markets
Economy

Japan's economy contracts for first time in six quarters on tariff hit
Academia

Why Indonesia’s clean energy still feeds old inequalities
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The electricity revolution is missing a key ingredient

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.