Prabowo says Indonesia may need an authoritarian touch to fight corruption

resident Prabowo Subianto has said that the country might need to adopt a bit of an authoritarian approach to effectively combat corruption, while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to a tougher antigraft drive across all spheres of government.
Prabowo made the remark at the Indonesia Economic Outlook 2026 event on Friday that was attended by government officials, businesspeople and foreign ambassadors.
In a light-hearted tone, apparently responding to accusations that he leads in an authoritarian manner, he suggested that tougher measures might be necessary to deal with those stealing from the country, including business players who circumvent the law and bureaucrats who misuse their positions for personal gain.
“Some groups keep complaining, saying things like, ‘Indonesia is in this state’, and that ‘Prabowo is authoritarian’. But if you ask the people, perhaps a little bit of authoritarianism is needed, just a little, to fight those corrupt [individuals]," Prabowo said.
Despite the remark, Prabowo, who was also a former army general, reaffirmed his commitment to democracy, noting that Indonesia remains a moderately democratic country and that the system has made his presidency possible.
“I am completely democratic, completely,” he told a laughing audience after noting the presence of journalists and Western ambassadors in the room. “If there were no democracy, I would not have become President.”
Prabowo then vowed to take a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, abuse of power or manipulation across all levels of government, saying that the country must become a “new Indonesia” with a clean and accountable bureaucracy.
