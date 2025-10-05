Prabowo, Jokowi hold two-hour private talks in Jakarta

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Confirmation of the meeting first came from Jokowi’s aide, police Comr. Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah, who said that Jokowi, during a visit to Jakarta, had stopped by Prabowo’s Kertanegara residence.
resident Prabowo Subianto met with his predecessor, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, on Saturday at his private residence in South Jakarta, in what officials described as part of a continuing tradition of maintaining ties between the two leaders.
State Secretary and presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi later gave a brief glimpse into the talks, saying Jokowi had shared advice with Prabowo on handling national matters, though he did not go into details.
“Of course, many national issues were discussed, including [Jokowi] offering advice on how certain matters should be addressed moving forward. The meeting between the two leaders lasted for about two hours,” Prasetyo said on the sidelines of Sunday’s Indonesian Military (TNI) anniversary celebration, as quoted by Antara.
He emphasized that the gathering was not unusual and was part of a long-running practice of silarutahmi (communal bonds).
“When Prabowo visits Central Java, he often stops by [Jokowi’s private residence in Surakarta]. This time, it just so happened that Jokowi was in Jakarta, and the two arranged to meet over lunch,” Prasetyo added.
