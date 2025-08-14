TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?
100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
Military court sentences soldier to death for killing three policemen
Renewed plan to reinstate New Order-style state guidelines draws flak

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?
100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year
Military court sentences soldier to death for killing three policemen
Renewed plan to reinstate New Order-style state guidelines draws flak

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Jokowi in precarious position months after leaving presidency

Once a dominant force in the nation’s politics, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo now appears to be facing an increasingly precarious position, with key allies under pressure, family members’ influence faltering and his successor President Prabowo Subianto making moves that suggest he is asserting independence from the former president’s shadow.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, August 14, 2025 Published on Aug. 13, 2025 Published on 2025-08-13T20:00:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Change of command: Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (right) and his wife Iriana Widodo board an Indonesian Air Force plane on Oct. 20, 2024, at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta. The former president and former first lady departed to their Central Java hometown of Surakarta following the peaceful transfer of power to newly installed President Prabowo Subianto. Change of command: Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (right) and his wife Iriana Widodo board an Indonesian Air Force plane on Oct. 20, 2024, at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta. The former president and former first lady departed to their Central Java hometown of Surakarta following the peaceful transfer of power to newly installed President Prabowo Subianto. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

O

nce a dominant force in the nation’s politics, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo now appears to be facing an increasingly precarious position, with key allies under pressure, family members’ influence faltering and his successor President Prabowo Subianto making moves that suggest he is asserting independence from the former president’s shadow.

Since leaving office in October last year, there have been growing signs that Jokowi’s influence is waning amid speculations about the potential rift between him and Prabowo, whom he backed in last year’s election. Prabowo won the election with Jokowi’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his vice president.

In a surprising twist late last month, Prabowo granted clemency to two political opponents, Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto and former trade minister Thomas Lembong, who had been convicted in corruption cases that they called politically motivated and driven by their criticism of Jokowi.

The pardons came just one day before the PDI-P, the only major party outside the ruling coalition and the former party of Jokowi, held its congress in Bali, where chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri declared the party a “counterbalance” and instructed party members to support “all government policies which benefit the people”. 

Read also: PDI-P to keep govt at arm's length

Analysts said Prabowo’s unexpected decision to grant amnesty to political rivals signaled an effort to assert greater independence from Jokowi, whose influence was seen as notable during the early stages of Prabowo’s presidency.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“By involving more senior figures, in this case Megawati, in the equation, Prabowo can gradually distance himself from Jokowi without directly confronting him,” analyst Arif Susanto from Exposit Strategic said.

Popular

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?

What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?
100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

Related Articles

Govt denies austerity measures behind tax hike in Pati

Jokowi in precarious position months after leaving presidency

The end of Indonesian politics as we know it

Pardons and power plays

Trump fires US labor official over data, gets earlier than expected chance to reshape Fed

Related Article

Govt denies austerity measures behind tax hike in Pati

Jokowi in precarious position months after leaving presidency

The end of Indonesian politics as we know it

Pardons and power plays

Trump fires US labor official over data, gets earlier than expected chance to reshape Fed

Popular

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?

What’s behind the rise of new airlines in Indonesia?
100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

More in Indonesia

 View more
Demanding resignation: Protests erupt in Pati, Central Java, on Wednesday calling for the ouster of Pati Regent Sudewo.
Archipelago

Govt denies austerity measures behind tax hike in Pati
Shared historical heritage: The historic city seal of Salem, Massachusetts in the United States, features the image of an Acehnese figure set against a backdrop of a sailing ship and palm trees.
Archipelago

Aceh urges Massachusetts to preserve Salem city seal depicting Acehnese
Former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas walks toward an interview room at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)'s building on Aug. 7 in Central Jakarta.
Politics

KPK bars ex-minister Yaqut from leaving country in probe into haj quota scandal

Highlight
Protests erupt in Pati on August 13, 2025 calling for the ouster of Pati Regent Sudewo.
Archipelago

Govt denies austerity measures behind tax hike in Pati
President Prabowo Subianto (left) inspects troops from a vehicle during the Operational Troops and Military Honours ceremony as he inaugurates commanders of Special Forces Command (Kopassus), Marine Corps, and Air Force Quick Reaction Command (Kopasgat) at Suparlan Airfield, in Bandung, West Java, August 10, 2025.
Editorial

Reform first, arms second
A visitor stands next to a module of an electric vehicle (EV) during the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2024 in Tangerang, Banten, on July 18, showcasing the latest cars from 55 global automotive brands. Indonesia’s ambition to develop as an EV hub is strongly backed up by the country’s abundance in natural resources, particularly nickel, a critical resource for EV batteries.
Regulations

NMC-over-LFP mandate could rattle EV investors

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Indonesian crew abandoned off Mozambique waters without food, denied freedom
Archipelago

Govt denies austerity measures behind tax hike in Pati
Regulations

Revamped oil, gas regulator to enhance oversight, ex-SKK Migas head says
Tech

Govt to introduce AI-based deregulation program, Luhut says
Companies

Association decries flood of ceramics from India, alleges dumping
Markets

Dollar struggles as Fed rate-cut bets build, bitcoin soars to record
Americas

Trump orders easing of commercial spaceflight rules, in boon to Musk's SpaceX
Entertainment

Taylor Swift says 'Showgirl' album reflects joy of recent tour
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jokowi in precarious position months after leaving presidency

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.