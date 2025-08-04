PDI-P to keep govt at arm's length

'Ideological party': Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri welcomes secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto on Saturday before the closing session of the party's congress in Nusa Dua, Bali. Just days before his appearance in the congress, Hasto, who was convicted of bribery on July 25, received amnesty from President Prabowo Subianto. (Antara/Monang Sinaga)

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has said it would act as a “constitutional counterbalance” to President Prabowo Subianto's administration in remarks to close the Bali congress, as observers await the party’s next move following its secretary-general’s controversial amnesty in a graft case.

Speaking at the closing session of the party’s two-day congress on Saturday in Nusa Dua, Bali, party chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri said the PDI-P would not fall into the binary of opposition and ruling coalition, but would instead stay rooted in its ideological mission to serve the people.

“We are an ideological party that stands on the side of truth, aligns with the people and firmly acts as a balancing force to ensure national development stays on the path of the Constitution and serves the interests of the people,” she said.

She underscored that Indonesia’s presidential system did not recognize the concept of formal opposition or coalition politics, and warned against unhealthy contests that undermine the public interest.

“In our democratic space, in the presidential system that we follow, there is no such thing as opposition and ruling coalition,” she said. “Our democracy is not about political blocs. It is grounded in the sovereignty of the people, and where the Constitution stands as the highest authority.”

Megawati affirmed that the PDI-P would support any government policy that benefits the people, but would not hesitate to “speak out against any deviation from the state ideology, Pancasila, social justice and just law enforcement”.

The PDI-P is the only party in the House of Representatives that is not in Prabowo’s coalition. It has long been expected to stay outside of the government after a feud with former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, a one-time party member who broke ranks to support Prabowo’s presidential bid last year, complicated the ties between Megawati and Prabowo.