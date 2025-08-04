TheJakartaPost

Interpreting ASEAN in the absence of power

If ASEAN is to mean anything in the decades ahead, it must move beyond being a ceremonial forum.

AD Agung Sulistyo (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, August 4, 2025 Published on Aug. 2, 2025

Lat Laem, a displaced Cambodian farmer (left) carries his belongings on July 29 upon returning home in Kouk Khpos village, Oddar Meanchey province, after the truce with Thailand. As Cambodia and Thailand's ceasefire held on July 29, Lat Laem was one of the first evacuees to return to the frontier since deadly cross-border clashes caused more than 300,000 people to flee. Lat Laem, a displaced Cambodian farmer (left) carries his belongings on July 29 upon returning home in Kouk Khpos village, Oddar Meanchey province, after the truce with Thailand. As Cambodia and Thailand's ceasefire held on July 29, Lat Laem was one of the first evacuees to return to the frontier since deadly cross-border clashes caused more than 300,000 people to flee. ( AFP/Tang Chhin Sothy)

A

top the ruins of Preah Vihear, history speaks in stone. Therein lies a memory, an imagination too stubborn to be forgotten by the two countries that claim it. And yet, what’s most troubling is not who claims victory in court, but how this region, once hopeful in its unity, has become trapped in a diplomacy too fragile to touch reality.

Thailand and Cambodia, two nations that have repeatedly displayed cordiality in ASEAN forums, are now accusing each other with bullets, not words. We seem to be returning to the politics of trenches and fences, where national borders are determined by who can hold out on a hillside the longest, not by peacefully established legal lines. In this grim choreography, ASEAN seems like an orchestra without a conductor. Each player still holding the score, but no one knowing when to start or where to stop.

ASEAN, once hailed as a cornerstone of peace in Southeast Asia, now drifts uncertainly as mortar shells fall along its member states’ borders. In meetings, its leaders speak of harmony and consensus. But at Preah Vihear, silence reigns louder than principle.

ASEAN is not lacking in principles. It has a Charter, a Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) and a lexicon rich with promises of peace. But those documents sit dust-covered in drawers while the very peace they once pledged lies fractured at a border. What is the point of a grand house if its doors remain closed to neighbors at war?

This is not to say ASEAN is devoid of intent, but it suffers from a lack of tools. The much-vaunted Troika mechanism, where three neutral states might intervene, has remained largely theoretical. Its High Council, enshrined in the TAC, exists mostly on paper.

But papers, no matter how finely worded, cannot substitute for action. There are no enforcement mechanisms, no binding decisions and most responses end in polite appeals. The ASEAN way, in moments like this, feels closer to ASEAN delay.

And while the mortars fall and ASEAN says little, the world watches. So too do its people. For Indonesians, thousands of whom live and work in both Cambodia and Thailand, this is not a geopolitical abstraction. It is personal. They are not passive observers in diplomatic circles. They are vulnerable.

United States President Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured) at Trump Turnberry golf club on July 28 in Turnberry, Scotland.
Academia

The true costs of Trump’s economic agenda
State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Ministry logo is seen on Jan. 1 in front of the ministry's building in Jakarta.
Academia

State-owned enterprises: Between legal protection and public accountability
A sign for sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia is seen in front of its headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 28. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)
Opinion

Analysis: Danantara: Investing for long-term or the President’s ambitions?

Highlight
Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (center) talks to journalist during a press briefing on the abolition for former trade minister Thomas Lembong and amnesty for Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto at the Law Ministry office in Jakarta on Aug. 1, 2025. Supratman say during the briefing that he has handed over of a copy of the presidential decree on the pardon so their release can be processed.
Politics

Pardons cast doubt over Prabowo’s anticorruption commitment
A prototype of data center project SMX01 from joint venture between Sinar Mas digital infrastructure and services company SM+ and Korea Investment Real Asset Management (KIRA) that is set to be completed in the second half of 2026.
Editorial

Data center meltdown
A rallygoer holds up a poster that reads “Death to the corruptors, let the people judge!“ during the Labor Day rally at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta on May 1, 2025.
Archipelago

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

Archipelago

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Academia

The true costs of Trump’s economic agenda
Academia

State-owned enterprises: Between legal protection and public accountability
Opinion

Analysis: Danantara: Investing for long-term or the President’s ambitions?
Politics

Pardons cast doubt over Prabowo’s anticorruption commitment
Editorial

Data center meltdown
Economy

No clear winner in US tariff policy among ASEAN countries
Society

Merdeka Palace to host largest Independence Day celebration
