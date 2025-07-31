Puan calls for unity, support for Megawati leadership ahead of congress

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
ndonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) senior politician Puan Maharani has called on party members to maintain unity and loyalty under the leadership of chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri ahead of its congress, which had been delayed several times this year.
Speaking at a two-day technical briefing in Bali, Puan stressed the need for internal solidarity, saying that while party members come from diverse backgrounds, they must share the same ideals.
“We may have different origins and roles in different regions, but we must not have different goals, directions or ideologies,” Puan said. “We must remain united under the leadership of Megawati."
Puan, who is also the daughter of Megawati, emphasized that the party’s strength does not lie in its number of legislative or executive seats, but rather in the cohesiveness of its members.
She reiterated that the spirit of gotong royong (mutual cooperation) must continue to guide the party, stressing that true teamwork depends on trust and unity.
“With strong solidarity, we can face political challenges and stay focused on improving people’s welfare,” she said.
The Bali meeting, taking place between Wednesday and Thursday, brings together more than 3,000 party members who serve as legislators at the House of Representatives and legislative councils (DPRDs) at the provincial and municipal levels.
