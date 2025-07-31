Poverty rate falls but urban struggles persist

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
espite recent official data indicating a decline in the national poverty rate, the lived reality on the ground–particularly in urban centers like Jakarta–suggests a more sobering situation, as rising layoffs and the growing cost of living continue to erode household purchasing power.
Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported last week that the national poverty rate declined to 8.47 percent in March 2025, down slightly from 8.57 percent recorded in the September 2024 survey.
The total number of people living in poverty stood at 23.85 million, marking a year-on-year decline of 1.37 million and a drop of 210,000 from the previous survey.
However, in the capital, the number of urban poor increased to 464,870 in March, up from 449,070 in September.
A person is classified as poor in the city if their monthly consumption of goods and services amounts to no more than Rp 852,768 (US$51.95). For an average Jakarta household of four to five members, this translates to a poverty threshold of roughly Rp 4.18 million per month.
Read also: Poverty rate hits another historic low as inequality narrows
Uncaptured poverty
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.