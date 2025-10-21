TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room
In first year, Prabowo tightens grip, redraws political map
Prabowo’s populist policies ‘disconnected’ from people’s needs

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Seeing the world through ‘unimportant things’

Disputes and wars are not the only threats to stability. There are issues that are not limited to one against another, but that affect large swaths of humanity.

Marcos Magalhães (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Brasília
Tue, October 21, 2025 Published on Oct. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-10-15T15:33:46+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Workers prepare meal packages on Oct. 10 under the free nutritious meal program at the Plaju Ulu II nutrition fulfillment service unit (SPPG) in Palembang, South Sumatra. Workers prepare meal packages on Oct. 10 under the free nutritious meal program at the Plaju Ulu II nutrition fulfillment service unit (SPPG) in Palembang, South Sumatra. (Antara/Nova Wahyudi)

I

t is a time for big headlines. A still-controversial bet on Middle East peace. A tariff war between the United States and China. Political instability in Europe. Meanwhile, far from the front pages, Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva goes to Rome and speaks about world hunger. Out of touch or very much in tune?

The speech took place at the ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in the Italian capital. Just hours before the signing of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, attended by US President Donald Trump. Where, of course, all the spotlight has focused.

The agreement may pave the way for lasting peace in the Middle East. The return of Israeli hostages to Tel Aviv and the release of Palestinian prisoners, welcomed with celebration in Gaza, have at least reduced the high level of tension in the region. Although, of course, there are still many question marks along the way. 

Further east, China has made it clear that it will be ready to respond to a new round of tariff hikes by Washington. This is just another chapter in a long drama that promises intense emotions in the struggle for global economic hegemony.

Europe, frightened, follows the long-running war in Ukraine step by step. And it seeks rearmament as a response to Russian expansionism.

Wars have always existed. Conflicts, whether economic or military, are the lifeblood of history. And rivalries do attract attention. Whether it is because of the support for one side or the threat these disputes pose to the planet's stability.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But disputes and wars are not the only threats to stability. There are issues that are not limited to one against another, but that affect large swaths of humanity, especially in the poorest areas of the planet.

Popular

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

Related Articles

AI is hollowing out higher education

Gen Z mobilized, protests spread across the world

The politics of labeling in Papua: How narrative control perpetuates conflict

Israeli military stops nearly all boats in aid flotilla, sparking global protests

Mass food poisoning a momentum to overhaul MBG program

Related Article

AI is hollowing out higher education

Gen Z mobilized, protests spread across the world

The politics of labeling in Papua: How narrative control perpetuates conflict

Israeli military stops nearly all boats in aid flotilla, sparking global protests

Mass food poisoning a momentum to overhaul MBG program

Popular

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts

Indigenous groups sidelined in Indonesia’s climate efforts
LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters
The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

The police are not even the biggest elephant in the room

More in Opinion

 View more
A becak (pedicab) driver delivers fish packed in plastic bags at a traditional fish market on Oct. 9 in Surabaya, East Java.
Academia

'Juiced out' bonds pushing money elsewhere?
Workers prepare meal packages on Oct. 10 under the free nutritious meal program at the Plaju Ulu II nutrition fulfillment service unit (SPPG) in Palembang, South Sumatra.
Academia

Seeing the world through ‘unimportant things’
Palestinians ride on an animal-drawn cart on Oct. 16 past the rubble of destroyed buildings, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, Palestine.
Academia

How an international security force in post-war Gaza could work

Highlight
This aerial photo taken on April 14, 2025 shows a general view of a transport road of a nickel mining site, constructed after forests were cleared, next to a river residents say has been contaminated by mining operations in Central Halmahera, North Maluku. The home of the Hongana Manyawa indigenous tribe in central Halmahera was once a breathtaking kaleidoscope of nature that provided sanctuary and sustenance. But it is being eaten away by one of the world's largest nickel mining projects, as Indonesia exploits vast reserves of the metal used in everything from electric vehicles to stainless steel.
Society

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo
President Prabowo Subianto addresses reporters after Danantara’s first town hall meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Monday, April 29, 2025.
Editorial

Time to move from vision to mission
Morinari Watanabe of Japan, president of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) attends the launch event of the FIG Aging Society Program, which promotes gymnastics for all ages, in Jakarta on Jan. 23, 2025. Jakarta is set to host the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships from Oct. 19 to 25, 2025.
Sports

World gymnasts battle with flair in Jakarta's historic championships

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Indonesia to build ‘national car’ within three years: Prabowo
Politics

Prabowo’s first year shows steep human rights decline
Companies

Tempo Scan Group founder Kartini Muljadi passes away at 95
Economy

Navigating the storm in the multi-finance industry
Science & Tech

Don't ask AI how to vote, says Dutch watchdog
Markets

Australia rare earths deal is a start but won't shake China dominance any time soon
Americas

Trump demolishes part of White House
Asia & Pacific

Hardliner Takaichi elected as Japanese premier, shattering glass ceiling
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Seeing the world through ‘unimportant things’

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.