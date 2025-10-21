Seeing the world through ‘unimportant things’

Workers prepare meal packages on Oct. 10 under the free nutritious meal program at the Plaju Ulu II nutrition fulfillment service unit (SPPG) in Palembang, South Sumatra. (Antara/Nova Wahyudi)

Disputes and wars are not the only threats to stability. There are issues that are not limited to one against another, but that affect large swaths of humanity.

I t is a time for big headlines. A still-controversial bet on Middle East peace. A tariff war between the United States and China. Political instability in Europe. Meanwhile, far from the front pages, Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva goes to Rome and speaks about world hunger. Out of touch or very much in tune?

The speech took place at the ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in the Italian capital. Just hours before the signing of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, attended by US President Donald Trump. Where, of course, all the spotlight has focused.

The agreement may pave the way for lasting peace in the Middle East. The return of Israeli hostages to Tel Aviv and the release of Palestinian prisoners, welcomed with celebration in Gaza, have at least reduced the high level of tension in the region. Although, of course, there are still many question marks along the way.

Further east, China has made it clear that it will be ready to respond to a new round of tariff hikes by Washington. This is just another chapter in a long drama that promises intense emotions in the struggle for global economic hegemony.

Europe, frightened, follows the long-running war in Ukraine step by step. And it seeks rearmament as a response to Russian expansionism.

Wars have always existed. Conflicts, whether economic or military, are the lifeblood of history. And rivalries do attract attention. Whether it is because of the support for one side or the threat these disputes pose to the planet's stability.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

But disputes and wars are not the only threats to stability. There are issues that are not limited to one against another, but that affect large swaths of humanity, especially in the poorest areas of the planet.