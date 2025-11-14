Jakarta should stop begging Washington to be nice

President Prabowo Subianto meets with United States President Donald Trump during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on Oct. 13, 2025. (AFP/Evan Vucci)

in response to the "America First" policy, Indonesia should build domestic production chains for food, energy and critical technologies, regardless of peacetime efficiency, because they deny adversaries wartime choke points

T he world is reeling from the return of United States President Donald Trump’s “America First.” Analysts rush to label it chaos, an impulsive, predatory doctrine that shreds alliances, slaps arbitrary tariffs and plunges the globe into a dog-eat-dog anarchy. Allies tremble, adversaries recalibrate and everyone braces for a leader who seems to govern by instinct rather than strategy.

This narrative is comforting because it reduces everything to one man’s temperament. If we just wait him out, the familiar rules-based order will supposedly return.

But what if we are misreading the moment entirely? What if this is not madness but the brutal unveiling of a coherent logic, a structural rupture far deeper than any single personality?

Beneath the noise lies a colder truth: The post-war liberal order was a historical anomaly: a brief window when the hegemon underwrote global stability for its own benefit. Today, facing a rising China and decades of allied free-riding, the US is rationally discarding that burden. “America First” is not an aberration; it is a reversion to the harsh reality of international politics, where power, not rules, remains the only reliable currency.

Yet realism alone cannot explain the sheer velocity of the disruption. Something more dynamic is at work.

Joseph Schumpeter’s “creative destruction”, the gale that obliterates obsolete industries to birth innovative ones, offers a sharper lens. Economists like Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt and Joel Mokyr have formalized this process: sustained growth demands not preservation of the status quo but relentless competition, institutional openness and the deliberate displacement of outdated systems. Their work proves that monopolistic stagnation must be shattered for progress to resume.

In geopolitics, therefore, “America First” emerges as exactly that gale. It is systematically dismantling the 20th-century liberal order, an order that had grown inefficient, fostering fragile supply chains, strategic dependency and complacency. That system was a horse-and-buggy relic in a hypersonic world. Tariffs, threats and transactional diplomacy are not tantrums; they are the demolition tools clearing space for whatever comes next.