TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
False national heroes
Ford eyes local factory in Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws
False national heroes
Ford eyes local factory in Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Jakarta should stop begging Washington to be nice

in response to the "America First" policy, Indonesia should build domestic production chains for food, energy and critical technologies, regardless of peacetime efficiency, because they deny adversaries wartime choke points

Andi Widjajanto (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, November 14, 2025 Published on Nov. 12, 2025 Published on 2025-11-12T09:29:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto meets with United States President Donald Trump during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on Oct. 13, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto meets with United States President Donald Trump during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on Oct. 13, 2025. (AFP/Evan Vucci)

T

he world is reeling from the return of United States President Donald Trump’s “America First.” Analysts rush to label it chaos, an impulsive, predatory doctrine that shreds alliances, slaps arbitrary tariffs and plunges the globe into a dog-eat-dog anarchy. Allies tremble, adversaries recalibrate and everyone braces for a leader who seems to govern by instinct rather than strategy.

This narrative is comforting because it reduces everything to one man’s temperament. If we just wait him out, the familiar rules-based order will supposedly return.

But what if we are misreading the moment entirely? What if this is not madness but the brutal unveiling of a coherent logic, a structural rupture far deeper than any single personality?

Beneath the noise lies a colder truth: The post-war liberal order was a historical anomaly: a brief window when the hegemon underwrote global stability for its own benefit. Today, facing a rising China and decades of allied free-riding, the US is rationally discarding that burden. “America First” is not an aberration; it is a reversion to the harsh reality of international politics, where power, not rules, remains the only reliable currency.

Yet realism alone cannot explain the sheer velocity of the disruption. Something more dynamic is at work.

Joseph Schumpeter’s “creative destruction”, the gale that obliterates obsolete industries to birth innovative ones, offers a sharper lens. Economists like Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt and Joel Mokyr have formalized this process: sustained growth demands not preservation of the status quo but relentless competition, institutional openness and the deliberate displacement of outdated systems. Their work proves that monopolistic stagnation must be shattered for progress to resume.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In geopolitics, therefore, “America First” emerges as exactly that gale. It is systematically dismantling the 20th-century liberal order, an order that had grown inefficient, fostering fragile supply chains, strategic dependency and complacency. That system was a horse-and-buggy relic in a hypersonic world. Tariffs, threats and transactional diplomacy are not tantrums; they are the demolition tools clearing space for whatever comes next.

Popular

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices

Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Related Articles

The Mamdani effect: How government failure sways voters

ASEAN ‘benches’ in Jeju celebrate bloc’s ties with South Korea

Analysts urge Philippines to build on Malaysia-led ASEAN geopolitical, economic progress

Manufacturing exports drive trade surplus as coal price remains low

ASEAN turns geoeconomic turbulence into regional strategy

Related Article

The Mamdani effect: How government failure sways voters

ASEAN ‘benches’ in Jeju celebrate bloc’s ties with South Korea

Analysts urge Philippines to build on Malaysia-led ASEAN geopolitical, economic progress

Manufacturing exports drive trade surplus as coal price remains low

ASEAN turns geoeconomic turbulence into regional strategy

Popular

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices

Third-quarter tin exports jump 25.8 percent on stronger output, higher prices
Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

Batam airport expansion in limbo after WIKA withdraws

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump ('left') looks at Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ('right') with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in between them when posing for a leader's photo at the ASEAN Summit on Oct. 26, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur.
Academia

ASEAN will struggle to escape US-China squeeze
President Prabowo Subianto ('left') rides a commuter train from Manggarai Station on Nov. 4, 2025, on the way to inaugurate the newly built Tanah Abang Baru Station in Central Jakarta, a Rp 309 billion (US$18.47 million) project.
Academia

Indonesia’s economy is failing to engage with the world
A fisherman parks his fishing boat on Nov. 11, in Kupal village, on Bacan Island, at coastal area in South Halmahera regency, North Maluku.
Academia

Building a climate-resilient, high-growth Indonesia

Highlight
Arif Satria (left) and Amarulla Octavian (right) gestures to journalists ahead of their inauguration as the head and deputy head of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), respectively, at the State Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 10, 2025. Arif, former rector of IPB University, is appointed to lead the country's “research superbody“ succeeding its previous head Laksana Tri Handoko.
Politics

Indonesia’s research sector in disarray as new chief takes over
For lasting peace: Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (left) and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet (center) shake hands next to United States President Donald Trump, on Sunday, October 26, the day of the signing of a ceasefire deal between Cambodia and Thailand, on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.
Editorial

ASEAN border challenges
Shoes for export are seen at a shoe factory in Hanoi on Dec. 29, 2020.
Economy

Footwear latest radiation scare in export products

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Hitler likely had genetic condition limiting sexual development: research
Economy

Indonesia emerging as key gold market, WGC says
Archipelago

Five Chinese tourists killed in minibus accident in Bali
Asia & Pacific

Japan trying to revive wartime militarism with Taiwan comments, China state media says
Americas

US announces new military operation in Latin America
Market Pulse

Uniquely yours: Jakarta weddings are getting smaller and more personal
Asia & Pacific

Taiwan tensions rise amid Japan-China dispute, US arms deal
Companies

Garuda Indonesia projected to return to profitability in 2026
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakarta should stop begging Washington to be nice

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.