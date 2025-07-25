Parties press for Prabowo’s show of commitment to Nusantara

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Political parties are calling on President Prabowo Subianto to begin utilizing the country’s future capital city Nusantara in East Kalimantan as a show of commitment, amid mounting concerns that continued indecision could push the megaproject to the wayside.
olitical parties are calling on President Prabowo Subianto to begin utilizing the country’s future capital city Nusantara in East Kalimantan as a show of commitment, amid mounting concerns that continued indecision could push the megaproject to the wayside.
The government’s commitment to the flagship project of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has come under renewed scrutiny after confirming last week that this year’s Independence Day celebration will be held in Jakarta, despite an earlier promise from Prabowo to host the event in Nusantara.
Amid the scrutiny, House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only de facto opposition party, revealed that lawmakers held a meeting with the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority prior to a plenary meeting on Thursday. The IKN Authority is in charge of developing the new city, which is still under construction.
But she said the meeting only discussed recent developments surrounding the new city’s airport and housing projects, rather than calls for the development to be frozen outright, Antara reported.
The meeting came after the NasDem Party said in a press conference last week that Prabowo must urgently come up with a clear policy direction on the new city.
If Prabowo is committed to Nusantara, NasDem suggested that the President issue a decree to formalize the capital relocation, or at least have Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s eldest son, and some key ministries begin working there. If the project is deemed unready, the party suggested the government pause its development and reallocate funds to other projects.
Read also: NasDem urges Prabowo to decide on new capital city project
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.