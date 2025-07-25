TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Popular Reads

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Dancing in harmony: 75 Years of Indonesia-Thailand diplomacy
Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status
Indonesia concedes on trade and data for US deal
Prabowo's East Asia outlook

Popular Reads

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Dancing in harmony: 75 Years of Indonesia-Thailand diplomacy
Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status
Indonesia concedes on trade and data for US deal
Prabowo's East Asia outlook

Parties press for Prabowo’s show of commitment to Nusantara

Political parties are calling on President Prabowo Subianto to begin utilizing the country’s future capital city Nusantara in East Kalimantan as a show of commitment, amid mounting concerns that continued indecision could push the megaproject to the wayside.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, July 25, 2025 Published on Jul. 24, 2025

Readiness and respect: Soldiers stand at attention during the 79th Indpendence Day ceremony at the ceremonial field in Nusantara, East Kalimantan, on Aug. 17, 2024, the first time the future capital city hosted the Independence Day event. Readiness and respect: Soldiers stand at attention during the 79th Indpendence Day ceremony at the ceremonial field in Nusantara, East Kalimantan, on Aug. 17, 2024, the first time the future capital city hosted the Independence Day event. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

P

olitical parties are calling on President Prabowo Subianto to begin utilizing the country’s future capital city Nusantara in East Kalimantan as a show of commitment, amid mounting concerns that continued indecision could push the megaproject to the wayside.

The government’s commitment to the flagship project of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has come under renewed scrutiny after confirming last week that this year’s Independence Day celebration will be held in Jakarta, despite an earlier promise from Prabowo to host the event in Nusantara.

Amid the scrutiny, House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only de facto opposition party, revealed that lawmakers held a meeting with the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority prior to a plenary meeting on Thursday. The IKN Authority is in charge of developing the new city, which is still under construction.

But she said the meeting only discussed recent developments surrounding the new city’s airport and housing projects, rather than calls for the development to be frozen outright, Antara reported.

The meeting came after the NasDem Party said in a press conference last week that Prabowo must urgently come up with a clear policy direction on the new city.

If Prabowo is committed to Nusantara, NasDem suggested that the President issue a decree to formalize the capital relocation, or at least have Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s eldest son, and some key ministries begin working there. If the project is deemed unready, the party suggested the government pause its development and reallocate funds to other projects.

Read also: NasDem urges Prabowo to decide on new capital city project

Defendant Second Cpl. Bazarsah (center) is flanked by two Military Police officers during his murder trial at the Palembang Military Court in Palembang on July 21. Military prosecutors demanded the death penalty for Bazarsah for allegedly killing three policemen during a raid on his gambling den.
Archipelago

Prosecutors demand death penalty for murder of three policemen
Officers prepare free meals on Wednesday, June 25, at a Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG) in Palmerah, Central Jakarta.
Society

Prabowo targets 20 million free meal recipients by mid-August
Learning new ways: Students at Sekolah Rakyat 17 senior high school in Surakarta, Central Java, share a meal together in the school’s dining hall.
Archipelago

Students flee Sekolah Rakyat just one week into orientation

Illustration of servers in a data center.
Tech

RI-US trade deal possible threat to data sovereignty
People are seen at the square of Garut, West Java on July 18 after a deadly stampede at a public event to celebrate the wedding of Garut deputy regent Putri Karlina and Maula Akbar, the eldest son of West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi.
Editorial

Casualties of power
A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows the ballot during the vote counting for the Jakarta gubernatorial election at a polling station in Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2024.
Politics

PKB revives push to scrap direct regional elections

Markets

Asian markets turn lower as trade war rally fades
Academia

War, repression and disaster collide in Myanmar
Archipelago

Prosecutors demand death penalty for murder of three policemen
Society

Prabowo targets 20 million free meal recipients by mid-August
Academia

Is the trade deal with the US truly a victory for RI?
Archipelago

Students flee Sekolah Rakyat just one week into orientation
Art & Culture

‘Beyond Unsettled Past’: Revisiting Indonesia’s colonial legacies

Jakarta

High obesity rate among Jakarta civil servants highlights poor lifestyle
The Jakarta Post
