House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition

Salute: Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) attends the commemoration of Pancasila Day on June 1 at the Pancasila Building, a historic hall within the Foreign Ministry's compound in Jakarta. Pancasila Day celebrates Indonesia's national ideology based on five principles: Belief in one God, just and civilized humanity, national unity, democracy guided by the wisdom of people's representatives and social justice for all Indonesians. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

A group of retired military generals have sent a petition urging leaders of the House of Representatives and the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) to initiate impeachment proceedings against Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

T he House of Representatives is still weighing whether to bring a petition to initiate impeachment proceedings against Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka filed by a group of retired Indonesian Military (TNI) generals to a plenary session that would mark the start of the legal process.

The decision whether to bring the petition to a plenary session depends on the petition’s substance, which will first be reviewed to see whether the aspiration is “reasonable, rational and has political and legal legitimacy,” according to House Legislation Body (Baleg) deputy chair Ahmad Iman Sukri.

“We leave it to the House leadership. The debate is more political in nature, and political products always have political solutions,” the National Awakening Party (PKB) politician said on Friday, as quoted by Kompas.com, adding that he had not read the retired general’s letter.

Ahmad made the statement as the House is expected to hold a plenary session on Tuesday to mark the start of its next sitting period. The legislature is currently in recess that will end on Monday.

Earlier this month, a group known as the Retired TNI Soldiers Forum sent a letter to call on the leadership of the House and the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) to begin the legal process of removing Gibran from office.

The group argued that Gibran’s appointment was tainted by an ethics scandal over a Constitutional Court ruling that lowered the age threshold for candidates.

