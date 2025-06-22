House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
A group of retired military generals have sent a petition urging leaders of the House of Representatives and the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) to initiate impeachment proceedings against Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
he House of Representatives is still weighing whether to bring a petition to initiate impeachment proceedings against Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka filed by a group of retired Indonesian Military (TNI) generals to a plenary session that would mark the start of the legal process.
The decision whether to bring the petition to a plenary session depends on the petition’s substance, which will first be reviewed to see whether the aspiration is “reasonable, rational and has political and legal legitimacy,” according to House Legislation Body (Baleg) deputy chair Ahmad Iman Sukri.
“We leave it to the House leadership. The debate is more political in nature, and political products always have political solutions,” the National Awakening Party (PKB) politician said on Friday, as quoted by Kompas.com, adding that he had not read the retired general’s letter.
Ahmad made the statement as the House is expected to hold a plenary session on Tuesday to mark the start of its next sitting period. The legislature is currently in recess that will end on Monday.
Earlier this month, a group known as the Retired TNI Soldiers Forum sent a letter to call on the leadership of the House and the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) to begin the legal process of removing Gibran from office.
The group argued that Gibran’s appointment was tainted by an ethics scandal over a Constitutional Court ruling that lowered the age threshold for candidates.
Read also: Prabowo, Megawati get cozier amid calls for Gibran’s impeachment
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.