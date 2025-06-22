TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
Bali airport resumes normal operations after Mt. Lewotobi eruption disruption
Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defense spending: FT
Jakarta welcomes new age with global ambitions
Japan-US-Philippines coast guards simulate crisis amid China threat

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
Bali airport resumes normal operations after Mt. Lewotobi eruption disruption
Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defense spending: FT
Jakarta welcomes new age with global ambitions
Japan-US-Philippines coast guards simulate crisis amid China threat

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition

A group of retired military generals have sent a petition urging leaders of the House of Representatives and the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) to initiate impeachment proceedings against Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, June 22, 2025 Published on Jun. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-06-22T09:51:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition Salute: Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) attends the commemoration of Pancasila Day on June 1 at the Pancasila Building, a historic hall within the Foreign Ministry's compound in Jakarta. Pancasila Day celebrates Indonesia's national ideology based on five principles: Belief in one God, just and civilized humanity, national unity, democracy guided by the wisdom of people's representatives and social justice for all Indonesians. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

T

he House of Representatives is still weighing whether to bring a petition to initiate impeachment proceedings against Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka filed by a group of retired Indonesian Military (TNI) generals to a plenary session that would mark the start of the legal process.

The decision whether to bring the petition to a plenary session depends on the petition’s substance, which will first be reviewed to see whether the aspiration is “reasonable, rational and has political and legal legitimacy,” according to House Legislation Body (Baleg) deputy chair Ahmad Iman Sukri.

“We leave it to the House leadership. The debate is more political in nature, and political products always have political solutions,” the National Awakening Party (PKB) politician said on Friday, as quoted by Kompas.com, adding that he had not read the retired general’s letter.

Ahmad made the statement as the House is expected to hold a plenary session on Tuesday to mark the start of its next sitting period. The legislature is currently in recess that will end on Monday.

Earlier this month, a group known as the Retired TNI Soldiers Forum sent a letter to call on the leadership of the House and the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) to begin the legal process of removing Gibran from office.

The group argued that Gibran’s appointment was tainted by an ethics scandal over a Constitutional Court ruling that lowered the age threshold for candidates. 

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Prabowo, Megawati get cozier amid calls for Gibran’s impeachment

Popular

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
Bali airport resumes normal operations after Mt. Lewotobi eruption disruption

Bali airport resumes normal operations after Mt. Lewotobi eruption disruption
Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defense spending: FT

Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defense spending: FT

Related Articles

House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition

Pancasila Day reunites political rivals

House finds Ahmad Dhani guilty of ethics breach

White House mistakenly shares Yemen war plans with a journalist

Lawmaker says active military staff won't be placed in state companies

Related Article

House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition

Pancasila Day reunites political rivals

House finds Ahmad Dhani guilty of ethics breach

White House mistakenly shares Yemen war plans with a journalist

Lawmaker says active military staff won't be placed in state companies

Popular

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability
Bali airport resumes normal operations after Mt. Lewotobi eruption disruption

Bali airport resumes normal operations after Mt. Lewotobi eruption disruption
Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defense spending: FT

Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defense spending: FT

More in Indonesia

 View more
Salute: Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) attends the commemoration of Pancasila Day on June 1 at the Pancasila Building, a historic hall within the Foreign Ministry's compound in Jakarta. Pancasila Day celebrates Indonesia's national ideology based on five principles: Belief in one God, just and civilized humanity, national unity, democracy guided by the wisdom of people's representatives and social justice for all Indonesians.
Politics

House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition
President Prabowo Subianto (on screen) greets Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf (left), North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution (second left), Home Minister Tito Karnavian (second right) and State Secretary Prestyo Hadi (right) when leading a meeting on a border dispute over four contested islands between Aceh and North Sumatra in the State Secretariat's office in Jakarta on June 17, 2025.
Politics

Regional autonomy in question as Jakarta claws back influence
On the move: Two trucks pass through Jl. Diponegoro in Ungaran, Semarang, Central Java, on June 17.
Archipelago

Truck drivers protest plans for stricter load restriction policy

Highlight
United States President Donald Trump addresses the nation, alongside US Vice President JD Vance (from left to right), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, from the White House in Washington, DC on June 21, 2025, following the announcement that the US bombed nuclear sites in Iran.
Middle East and Africa

Trump says US 'obliterated' Iran nuclear sites, threatens more
Residents cross the flood in Tanah Tinggi, Kebon Pala, Kampung Melayu, Jakarta, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Based on data from the Jakarta BPBD on Tuesday (4/3), as many as 59 RTs and four roads were affected by floods with a height of 30 - 300 cm due to the overflow of the Ciliwung river.
Editorial

Beyond celebrations
(From left to right) China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, President Prabowo Subianto, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Bahrain's National Security Advisor Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and South Africa's Deputy President Paul Mashatile attend a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 20, 2025.
Europe

Following ‘the most powerful’ is a mistake, Prabowo says in Russia

The Latest

 View more
Politics

House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition
Middle East and Africa

Netanyahu congratulates Trump, says US 'unsurpassed' after attack on Iran
Middle East and Africa

Trump says US 'obliterated' Iran nuclear sites, threatens more
Markets

Investors brace for oil price spike, rush to havens after US bombs Iran nuclear sites
Companies

US may target Samsung, Hynix, TSMC operations in China, sources say
Americas

Trump pushes forward on mass layoffs at Voice of America
Companies

Tesla to build first grid-scale power plant in China
Americas

Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defense spending: FT
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.