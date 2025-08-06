Evicted Kampung Bayam residents return home despite uncertainty

The picture shows Kampung Susun Bayam (KSB) apartment building that sits next to the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) in North Jakarta on July 28, 2025. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

A fter years in limbo, Kampung Bayam residents have finally agreed to relocate to a low-cost apartment complex designated for them despite concerns over high rent, as their temporary housing arrangement nears its end.

Kampung Susun Bayam (KSB), located next to the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS)—the country’s largest sports venue built on the site of the residents’ demolished homes—was initially promised to the evicted families in 2022. But bureaucratic delays and legal hurdles kept them in prolonged uncertainty.

Recently, the Jakarta administration and city-owned property developer PT Jakarta Propertindo (Jakpro) began distributing keys to 126 families, allowing them to move into KSB. Under the current arrangement, residents will receive six months of free housing starting in August, followed by a monthly rent of Rp 1.7 million (US$97.73).

Although the new terms remain financially daunting for many, residents say it is better than being left without housing at all.

“From the very beginning, we have belonged in this Rusun. Although it’s going to be hard to start all over again, I’m glad that we can finally live here,” 42-year-old Sherly Aplonia said on Monday.

Read also: Ex-Kampung Bayam residents struggle with life at Rusun Nagrak

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Formerly located in the Papanggo subdistrict of North Jakarta’s Tanjung Priok, Kampung Bayam was home to at least 642 households before a large-scale eviction in 2019. The clearance was ordered to make way for the construction of JIS, a major infrastructure project launched under then-governor Anies Baswedan, which took three years to complete.