TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
White House to target banks over alleged discrimination
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Data center meltdown

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
White House to target banks over alleged discrimination
Indonesian workers in Japan face growing stigma after viral incidents
Data center meltdown

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents return home despite uncertainty

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, August 6, 2025 Published on Aug. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-08-06T16:37:36+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The picture shows Kampung Susun Bayam (KSB) apartment building that sits next to the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) in North Jakarta on July 28, 2025. The picture shows Kampung Susun Bayam (KSB) apartment building that sits next to the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) in North Jakarta on July 28, 2025. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

A

fter years in limbo, Kampung Bayam residents have finally agreed to relocate to a low-cost apartment complex designated for them despite concerns over high rent, as their temporary housing arrangement nears its end.

Kampung Susun Bayam (KSB), located next to the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS)—the country’s largest sports venue built on the site of the residents’ demolished homes—was initially promised to the evicted families in 2022. But bureaucratic delays and legal hurdles kept them in prolonged uncertainty.

Recently, the Jakarta administration and city-owned property developer PT Jakarta Propertindo (Jakpro) began distributing keys to 126 families, allowing them to move into KSB. Under the current arrangement, residents will receive six months of free housing starting in August, followed by a monthly rent of Rp 1.7 million (US$97.73).

Although the new terms remain financially daunting for many, residents say it is better than being left without housing at all.

“From the very beginning, we have belonged in this Rusun. Although it’s going to be hard to start all over again, I’m glad that we can finally live here,” 42-year-old Sherly Aplonia said on Monday.

Read also: Ex-Kampung Bayam residents struggle with life at Rusun Nagrak

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Formerly located in the Papanggo subdistrict of North Jakarta’s Tanjung Priok, Kampung Bayam was home to at least 642 households before a large-scale eviction in 2019. The clearance was ordered to make way for the construction of JIS, a major infrastructure project launched under then-governor Anies Baswedan, which took three years to complete.

Popular

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
White House to target banks over alleged discrimination

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination

Related Articles

Deadly Bukit Duri fire exposes Jakarta’s ongoing electrical hazards

Calls grow for more Betawi lessons in Jakarta schools

Pramono off to strong start, but not enough for 2029 presidential bid

Longer access to free public spaces eases Jakartans’ lives

Jakarta Intercultural School commencement ceremony honors over 200 graduates

Related Article

Deadly Bukit Duri fire exposes Jakarta’s ongoing electrical hazards

Calls grow for more Betawi lessons in Jakarta schools

Pramono off to strong start, but not enough for 2029 presidential bid

Longer access to free public spaces eases Jakartans’ lives

Jakarta Intercultural School commencement ceremony honors over 200 graduates

Popular

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate

1.5-year sentence for sandals thief sparks corruption debate
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
White House to target banks over alleged discrimination

White House to target banks over alleged discrimination

More in Indonesia

 View more
A search and rescue officer (right) directs a team of rescuers on Aug. 5, 2025, during an operation at Bali’s Sanur Beach to retrieve the capsized Dolphin II, which left two Chinese tourists dead and a Balinese passenger missing.
Archipelago

Two Chinese, one Indonesian dead in Bali boat sinking
The picture shows Kampung Susun Bayam (KSB) apartment building that sits next to the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) in North Jakarta on July 28, 2025.
Jakarta

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents return home despite uncertainty
Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (center) talks to journalists on Friday during a press briefing on the abolition granted to former trade minister Thomas Lembong and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto at the Law Ministry office in Jakarta.
Archipelago

British, Colombian drug convicts released after receiving amnesty

Highlight
A German Air Force (Luftwaffe) airman uses a forklift to load a humanitarian aid pallet into the cargo bay of an A400M Atlas military transport aircraft on the tarmac at King Abdullah II airbase in Zarqa, Jordan, on August 5, 2025, before taking off for a humanitarian aid airdrop mission over the Gaza Strip. Israel has been fighting Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza for 22 months and imposed a total blockade on March 2, partially lifted in May to allow a US-backed private agency to open food distribution centers.
Middle East and Africa

UN warns expanded Israeli Gaza war risks 'catastrophic consequences'
Street economy: A scavenger ties up used cardboard boxes he salvaged to sell for recycling in Jakarta on Feb. 22, 2022. Extreme poverty in Jakarta stood at 0.89 percent of the population as of March 2022, according to Statistics Indonesia, with the city government aiming to bring it to zero next year.
Editorial

Less poverty but little relief
Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, August 4, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia readies Gaza rice delivery as Israeli attacks persist

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Singapore boost defense ties amid global uncertainty
Archipelago

Two Chinese, one Indonesian dead in Bali boat sinking
Regulations

Developers slam housing offtake agency plan as off-target, inefficient
Jakarta

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents return home despite uncertainty
Companies

Denmark’s Perspirex exits Indonesia after influencer smears, unfair play
Table Setting

Vinyl, cocktails and an eight-course Japanese feast in a Senopati gem
Archipelago

British, Colombian drug convicts released after receiving amnesty
Regulations

BGN asks for Rp 24t top-up as beneficiary numbers grow
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Evicted Kampung Bayam residents return home despite uncertainty

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.