Jakarta Post
Prabowo, Megawati get cozier amid calls for Gibran’s impeachment

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, June 9, 2025 Published on Jun. 8, 2025

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) talks with House Speaker Puan Maharani of the PDI-P and Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of Gerindra Party at her residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta, in this undated photo.

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has stepped up efforts to strengthen ties with Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri, sending a delegation to her private residence amid calls for Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s impeachment.

Gerindra Party executive and House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad shared the news about the meeting on his Instagram account on Thursday, saying the delegation “received advice for the good of the nation under the leadership of Prabowo” during the visit a few days earlier.

Photos from the meeting showed Megawati having a conversation with Dasco. They were joined by State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi of Prabowo’s Gerindra and three executives of Megawati’s PDI-P, namely House Speaker Puan Maharani, Said Abdullah and former law minister Yasonna Laoly.

Speaking to reporters later that day, Dasco, who is widely regarded as one of Prabowo’s right-hand men, said that he had been sent by the President to deliver a confidential message to Megawati, and he had received a response to relay back to Prabowo in return.

Dasco declined to disclose what the message was, but Prasetyo revealed a portion of Megawati’s personal message for Prabowo that reminded the President to “take care of [his] health”.

The meeting followed a warm encounter between Prabowo and Megawati during the ceremony commemorating Pancasila Day early last week at the Foreign Ministry’s Pancasila building, where the two exchanged jokes and pleasantries.

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) talks with House Speaker Puan Maharani of the PDI-P and Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of Gerindra Party at her residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta, in this undated photo.
Prabowo, Megawati get cozier amid calls for Gibran’s impeachment
Unexpected journey: Indonesian pilgrims walk on Friday from Muzdalifah to Mina in Saudi Arabia.
Ministry apologizes for transportation woes facing pilgrims
Small islands are seen in Raja Ampat, West Papua, a popular tourist site renowned for pristine waters.
Govt split over Raja Ampat mining concessions

Bird's eye view: A view of Raja Ampat in West Papua, one of popular tourist sites in Indonesia renowned for its pristine waters.
Govt split over Raja Ampat mining concessions
United States President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Business Roundtable's quarterly meeting at the Business Roundtable headquarters on March 11, 2025, in Washington, DC. Trump addressed the group of CEO’s as his recent tariff implementations have sparked uncertainty that have helped fuel a market sell-off.
Economic gunboat diplomacy
The Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta is shrouded by haze from pollution on June 15, 2024.
Air quality worsens in Greater Jakarta as govt yet to curb pollution

