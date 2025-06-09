Prabowo, Megawati get cozier amid calls for Gibran’s impeachment

resident Prabowo Subianto has stepped up efforts to strengthen ties with Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri, sending a delegation to her private residence amid calls for Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s impeachment.
Gerindra Party executive and House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad shared the news about the meeting on his Instagram account on Thursday, saying the delegation “received advice for the good of the nation under the leadership of Prabowo” during the visit a few days earlier.
Photos from the meeting showed Megawati having a conversation with Dasco. They were joined by State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi of Prabowo’s Gerindra and three executives of Megawati’s PDI-P, namely House Speaker Puan Maharani, Said Abdullah and former law minister Yasonna Laoly.
Speaking to reporters later that day, Dasco, who is widely regarded as one of Prabowo’s right-hand men, said that he had been sent by the President to deliver a confidential message to Megawati, and he had received a response to relay back to Prabowo in return.
Dasco declined to disclose what the message was, but Prasetyo revealed a portion of Megawati’s personal message for Prabowo that reminded the President to “take care of [his] health”.
The meeting followed a warm encounter between Prabowo and Megawati during the ceremony commemorating Pancasila Day early last week at the Foreign Ministry’s Pancasila building, where the two exchanged jokes and pleasantries.
