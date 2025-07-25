TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Dancing in harmony: 75 Years of Indonesia-Thailand diplomacy
Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status
Indonesia concedes on trade and data for US deal
Prabowo's East Asia outlook

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Dancing in harmony: 75 Years of Indonesia-Thailand diplomacy
Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status
Indonesia concedes on trade and data for US deal
Prabowo's East Asia outlook

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Is the trade deal with the US truly a victory for RI?

Should the public worry about negative consequences of the deal, as free market access for US products may harm domestic industry?

Riandy Laksono (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, July 25, 2025 Published on Jul. 24, 2025 Published on 2025-07-24T14:24:37+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
United States President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods during a “Make America Wealthy Again“ trade announcement event on April 2 in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC. United States President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods during a “Make America Wealthy Again“ trade announcement event on April 2 in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP/Andrew Hanik)

T

he trade deal that President Prabowo Subianto and Donald Trump reached on July 15 has sparked heated debate among the public and observers in the field. Is this victory worth celebrating, or should the public worry about negative consequences of the deal, as free market access for United States products may harm domestic industry?

To address its trade deficit, the US has implemented reciprocal tariffs, adding an extra 10 percent base rate on all imports, with much higher rates for trade-surplus countries. In response, nations like Vietnam and Indonesia, which have trade surpluses with the US, quickly sought agreements to ensure continued access to the vital US market.

In this game of striking a deal with the US, Indonesia managed to secure a lower US reciprocal tariff, down from 32 percent to 19 percent, which is on par with and even slightly better than the rate given to Indonesia’s competitor in the labor-intensive export sector, Vietnam (20 percent). This means Indonesia’s goods entering the US market will now be levied with a 19-percentage-point higher rate than what it usually pays. 

Surely, it feels like a loss. However, in a world where every other trade-surplus economy faces similar punishment, securing a lower tariff than its competitors means that Indonesia can maintain its export market share in this difficult time, especially in the labor-intensive sector. This 19 percent rate, at the very least, also offers a sense of certainty for businesses operating in or considering relocating to Indonesia. 

But, as the global demand continues to slow down this year and the following year, it is unlikely that the package will do much to boost our overall gross domestic product (GDP) and exports. Hence, it is better to see this deal as damage minimization, rather than a full-blown win.

In return for the lower US tariff, Indonesia must grant full market access to US goods: Eliminating tariffs, removing non-tariff barriers (NTBs) and committing to additional purchases of US energy, agriculture and aircraft. Yet, the impact is less dramatic than it may first appear. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Nearly 90 percent of Indonesia’s imports from the US already carry low tariffs, with one-third entering tariff-free and the rest capped at 5 percent. Most US imports, such as gas, soybeans, wheat, cotton and aircraft, are items Indonesia doesn’t produce domestically at scale or at all.

Popular

Dancing in harmony: 75 Years of Indonesia-Thailand diplomacy

Dancing in harmony: 75 Years of Indonesia-Thailand diplomacy
Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status

Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status

Related Articles

Red and White cooperatives: Culture, potential for bad debts and political interests

Does the Philippines’ strategic location mean anything to Trump?

Why US strikes on Iran didn’t eliminate nuclear threat

How would Prabowo deal with Trump's ‘art of the deal’?

IEU-CEPA will not hinder Indonesia from deforestation regulation

Related Article

Red and White cooperatives: Culture, potential for bad debts and political interests

Does the Philippines’ strategic location mean anything to Trump?

Why US strikes on Iran didn’t eliminate nuclear threat

How would Prabowo deal with Trump's ‘art of the deal’?

IEU-CEPA will not hinder Indonesia from deforestation regulation

Popular

Dancing in harmony: 75 Years of Indonesia-Thailand diplomacy

Dancing in harmony: 75 Years of Indonesia-Thailand diplomacy
Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status

Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status

More in Opinion

 View more
Our Children's Trust hosts a press conference on July 16 pushing to support a stable climate and to back plaintiffs suing the Donald Trump administration at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC.
Academia

How to fight climate change without the US
Members of Myanmar's military stand guard on a street in Yangon on July 19, 2025.
Academia

War, repression and disaster collide in Myanmar
United States President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods during a “Make America Wealthy Again“ trade announcement event on April 2 in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

Is the trade deal with the US truly a victory for RI?

Highlight
Illustration of servers in a data center.
Tech

RI-US trade deal possible threat to data sovereignty
People are seen at the square of Garut, West Java on July 18 after a deadly stampede at a public event to celebrate the wedding of Garut deputy regent Putri Karlina and Maula Akbar, the eldest son of West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi.
Editorial

Casualties of power
A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows the ballot during the vote counting for the Jakarta gubernatorial election at a polling station in Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2024.
Politics

PKB revives push to scrap direct regional elections

The Latest

 View more
Society

Viral bullying case exposes failure to curb school violence
Academia

How to fight climate change without the US
Markets

Asian markets turn lower as trade war rally fades
Academia

War, repression and disaster collide in Myanmar
Archipelago

Prosecutors demand death penalty for murder of three policemen
Society

Prabowo targets 20 million free meal recipients by mid-August
Academia

Is the trade deal with the US truly a victory for RI?
Archipelago

Students flee Sekolah Rakyat just one week into orientation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Is the trade deal with the US truly a victory for RI?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.