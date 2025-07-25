PKB revives push to scrap direct regional elections

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
he National Awakening Party (PKB) has revived calls to end direct regional elections, proposing instead that regional heads be appointed by the central government or elected by local legislatures, an idea President Prabowo Subianto previously floated.
The proposal was reintroduced by PKB chairman Muhaimin Iskandar during the party’s 27th anniversary event in Jakarta on Wednesday, which was attended by Prabowo, who also chairs the Gerindra Party, and leaders of other political parties.
“We need legislation that supports a national political system conducive to accelerating development. One of the things we’ve conveyed directly to the President is that it’s time for a full evaluation of the benefits and drawbacks of direct regional head elections,” Muhaimin said in his speech.
“If [local] leaders are not appointed by the central government, they should be elected by regional legislative councils,” Muhaimin added. “Several of our regents have reported slow political consolidation due to lengthy election processes.”
Direct elections for governors, regents and mayors have been in place since 2005 as part of the reforms instituted after the 1998 fall of the New Order regime under the country’s longtime authoritarian leader, Soeharto, who was the former father-in-law of Prabowo.
However, less than two months into his presidency, Prabowo suggested in his speech during the 60th anniversary celebration of the Golkar Party in December that he would support the idea of abolishing direct elections for regional leaders, arguing that the system placed a heavy financial burden on both the state and candidates.
