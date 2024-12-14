TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo’s suggestion for indirect regional polls lambasted 

Allowing local councilors to elect regional heads like during Soeharto's New Order could save money that could be used to feed children and other programs that would better serve the public welfare, President Prabowo Subianto has suggested.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, December 14, 2024

A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows a ballot to witnesses during the vote tabulation of the revote for the Central Sulawesi gubernatorial election in Palu on Dec. 5, 2024. (Antara/Basri Marzuki)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto’s nod to the idea of abolishing direct regional head elections to cut costs has been met with strong criticism from pro-democracy advocates, who warn that imposing indirect polls would turn the country into a semi-authoritarian state.

Prabowo made the suggestion less than a month after the country held nationwide simultaneous regional head elections, which saw candidates backed by his Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) scoring victories in key battleground provinces amid historic low voter turnout.

Addressing the Golkar Party’s 60th anniversary event on Thursday evening, the President proposed that local leaders be appointed by members of local legislatures as a cost-saving measure. 

“How many tens of trillions were spent from the state budget and the pockets of politicians in one or two days?” Prabowo asked during his speech.

“Our neighbors like Malaysia, Singapore and India have an efficient system. They elect local councilors who then appoint governors and regents. It’s cost-free and very efficient.”

Funds allocated for the regional head elections should be spent on pressing needs that would better serve the public welfare, the President added, such as meals for children, school renovations and building irrigation systems.

