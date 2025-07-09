What will the workplace of the future need?

In a future shaped by AI, recruiters will prioritize students who combine strong technical skills with the human qualities no machine can match.

T he job market is entering a new phase, one where artificial intelligence is reshaping how people work and what employers expect from new graduates. As automation accelerates and technology becomes more embedded in every industry, students will need to build more than just technical know-how to thrive.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, digitalization will be the biggest driver of labor-market change by 2030. The workforce is shifting, with emerging roles such as AI specialists and data analysts expected to see the highest growth.

Still, previously acquired technical skills and the right mindset remain irreplaceable. Human qualities will continue to play a vital role, even as AI advances. But challenges lie ahead for workers in Indonesia and beyond.

“The challenge in an AI-driven world of work is how we continue to adapt, improve our abilities, and offer value that AI alone can’t provide,” says Ria Novita, talent acquisition manager at Jobstreet by SEEK Indonesia.

“AI will be present in nearly every field, and we will be tested on whether we can offer added value or if AI can deliver the same results.”

That’s why soft skills are more important than ever.

“Critical thinking, creativity, adaptability, leadership and emotional intelligence are all things AI can’t replicate,” she says.