Government lifts TikTok suspension after platform fulfills data obligations

A general view of the offices of TikTok in Culver City, California, United States, on April 2, 2025. (Reuters/Daniel Cole)

After reviewing data submitted by TikTok on Oct. 3, which covered traffic escalation and TikTok Live monetization during nationwide protests over lawmakers’ lavish incentives and police brutality from Aug. 25–30, the communications ministry concluded that the platform had met its obligations.

T he government has lifted the temporary suspension of TikTok’s Electronic System Operator Registration Certificate (TDPSE) after the platform complied with government requests for livestream and traffic data.

“Based on this comprehensive assessment, the communications ministry has terminated the temporary suspension of the TDPSE and reactivated TikTok as a registered Electronic System Provider,” Alexander Sabar, the ministry’s director general of digital monitoring, said on Saturday.

He added that the ministry will continue monitoring private electronic system providers to ensure compliance, a safe digital environment, and a transparent online ecosystem.

The suspension had been imposed earlier after TikTok failed to fully comply with a request for information on its live-streaming activities during nationwide protests in late August.

The communications ministry announced on Friday that it had frozen the platform’s registration after the company provided only partial data, including traffic figures, livestream records and monetization reports.