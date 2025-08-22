TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
The Global South must claim the climate mantle at COP30

As the West recedes in climate governance, it has left an opening for the Global South to step up its already growing efforts to take the lead, ensuring that the global agenda reflects its needs and priorities while holding the world accountable in protecting our planet.

Maiara Folly, Jayati Ghosh and Jörg Haas (The Jakarta Post)
Project Syndicate/Washington/New Delhi/Berlin
Fri, August 22, 2025

People walk past a #COP29 sign on Nov. 21 during the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in the Azerbaijani capital Baku. People walk past a #COP29 sign on Nov. 21 during the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in the Azerbaijani capital Baku. (AFP/Stringer)

O

f all the seismic geopolitical shifts in recent years, perhaps the most striking is the West’s rapid decline as a force in global climate governance. Under President Donald Trump’s second administration, the United States has become both more aggressive and more isolationist. Meanwhile, the European Union has grown timid, fragmented and inward looking.

Will the Global South, especially Brazil, India, China and South Africa, step up to fill the climate leadership vacuum?

In 1972, at the United Nations’ first major environmental conference in Stockholm, then-Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi famously declared, “Poverty is the worst form of pollution.”

To this day, the Global South grapples with the challenge of pursuing sustainable development while promoting environmental responsibility. Many developing countries have long feared that climate policies might reinforce historical inequalities or constrain their growth. But now, the Global South has an opening to ensure that the international agenda reflects its priorities.

Many policymakers recognize the need for a change. While global cooperation has produced numerous important climate commitments, such as those made at the 1992 Rio Earth Summit and those contained in the 2015 Paris climate agreement, they remain largely unfulfilled. Moreover, financial support from the rich world has been well below what is needed, hindering climate action in developing countries, eroding trust in Western leaders and lowering global ambitions.

The Global South has no shortage of climate visionaries who have connected environmental protection with community empowerment, from Wangari Maathai to Vandana Shiva and Chico Mendes. But the West has controlled the climate narrative for decades because it dominates the science that informs the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the multilateral development banks that provide climate financing and the global media outlets that shape public opinion.

That is particularly true for the US. Despite its stumbles, such as when president George W. Bush withdrew from the Kyoto Protocol in 2001, the rhetorical ambitions of other US presidents, including Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, ensured that the West remained a leading voice in shaping the climate agenda, even when not matched by action.

A technician walks on March 26, 2024, between solar panels that partially provide electrical power to the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta.
Academia

How Muslims are powering environmental action across the world
A woman walks along a railroad track on Oct. 14, 2022, past a shantytown near Kampung Bandan Station in Ancol, North Jakarta.
Academia

The new face of poverty: Digital exclusion deepens gender inequality
A worker installs the battery of a Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric car on April 6, 2023, at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) assembly plant in Cikarang, West Java.
Academia

The nickel dilemma: A false binary between geopolitical power and a just transition

Palestinian women and children hold out their empty pots in front of a charity kitchen in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 21, 2025. Rights group Amnesty International earlier this week accused Israel of enacting a “deliberate policy“ of starvation in Gaza. Israel heavily restricts aid coming into Gaza but has repeatedly rejected claims of deliberate starvation.
Middle East and Africa

UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East
Peace and reconciliation: Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf (eighth right) and Aceh wali nanggroe (traditional leader) Malik Mahmud (center) release doves with former Free Aceh Movement (GAM) officials and incumbent Aceh Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) officials during the 20th anniversary ceremony of the Aceh Peace Agreement in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on August 15, 2025,
Editorial

The last peace accord?
Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer (center) sits next to Coordinating Social Empowerment Minister Muhaimin Iskandar (left) and Deputy Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Fauzan (right) during a meeting in Jakarta on July 28, 2025.
Politics

Deputy manpower minister arrested for alleged extortion

Archipelago

Bone regency postpones property tax increase as discontent spreads across country
Economy

US radioactive material alert halts work at Indonesian shrimp exporter
Middle East and Africa

UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East
Politics

Oil tycoon Riza Chalid named money laundering suspect
Art & Culture

NYALA: Java war and the impact on contemporary artists
Table Setting

The Odd Sunday Brunch at COPA: A fiesta of flavors for the fun folk
Tech

Crypto industry pushes for a rupiah-backed stablecoin
Academia

How Muslims are powering environmental action across the world
