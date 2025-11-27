TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Indonesia’s bond market now driven by domestic policy, not global sentiment
TNI expansion plan raises fear of overreach
Combating illegal imports of manufactured products

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Indonesia’s bond market now driven by domestic policy, not global sentiment
TNI expansion plan raises fear of overreach
Combating illegal imports of manufactured products

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Palestinian statehood remains a distant prospect

The UN resolution references a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.

Leonie Fleischmann (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation
Thu, November 27, 2025 Published on Nov. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-11-23T17:30:26+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Palestinians transport relief materials on Nov. 18, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City. Palestinians transport relief materials on Nov. 18, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City. (Reuters/Dawoud Abu Dalkas)

T

he United Nations security council has voted to adopt a resolution endorsing United States PPresident Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza. However, while the resolution references a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, the road to such an outcome is far from determined.

The resolution, which received 13 votes in favor and none against, with abstentions from Russia and China, paves the way for a Trump-chaired transitional authority to supervise Gaza’s reconstruction and recovery. It also authorizes the arrival of peacekeepers for an international stabilization force to oversee border areas, provide security and demilitarize the Gaza Strip.

These proposals were first outlined in late September, when Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the conflict in Gaza. The White House reported at the time that the plan had “galvanized a chorus of international praise as the potential pivotal turning point” for ending the war between Israel and Hamas.

It was a result of this plan and diplomatic efforts led by Steve Witkoff, the US special envoy to the Middle East, that a ceasefire was put into effect on October 10. This ceasefire has seen a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from parts of Gaza and the return of all the living, and most of the deceased, hostages to Israel.

However, the ceasefire remains fragile and Israel has reportedly violated it consistently with continued attacks. Torrential rain is also causing floods across the Gaza Strip, bringing more devastation to the war-torn area. It is thus vital that progress is made towards rebuilding the lives of Palestinians in Gaza.

But it remains uncertain whether Trump’s plan will provide a complete solution. As is often the problem with internationally imposed plans, the wording is vague and therefore open to interpretation and manipulation. Specifically, clause 19 of the plan is ambiguous.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

It states that only once the Palestinian Authority (PA), the body that exercises administrative responsibility over Palestinians in the West Bank, has reformed itself and the rebuilding of Gaza is under way, “the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood”. This leaves plenty of room for the path to be knocked off course.

There are four significant barriers to establishing a Palestinian state. First is that there are no concrete details within Trump’s plan about what a future Palestinian state will look like. None of the main sticking points around achieving a two-state solution have been ironed out.

These include questions around the status of Jerusalem, which Israelis and Palestinians both want as their capital city. There are also disagreements around where to draw the line between Israel and a future Palestine, as well as the “right of return” for the millions of Palestinian refugees currently living abroad.

A second barrier to Palestinian statehood is that it will not be quick or easy to meet the conditions required for a political process towards a two-state solution to begin. The PA is accused of facing a “crisis of legitimacy”. The president of the PA, Mahmoud Abbas and Fatah, its dominant political party, are deeply unpopular among Palestinians.

In a September 2024 poll conducted by the Palestinian Centre for Policy and Survey Research, just 6 percent of Palestinians said they would vote for Abbas in an election. And the PA itself is widely criticized for systemic corruption, nepotism, clientelism and bureaucratic malfeasance. Reform and regaining the support of Palestinians will be difficult to achieve.

Rebuilding Gaza will also be no easy feat. The UN estimates that reconstruction alone will cost US$50 billion, with even the most optimistic projections suggesting it will take a decade to rebuild. At what point during these processes will it be deemed the appropriate time to return to the question of a Palestinian state?

The third barrier is Hamas which, having rejected the UN’s resolution, threatens to derail the peace plan entirely. Hamas wrote on Telegram after the resolution passed that the plan “imposes an international guardianship mechanism on the Gaza Strip, which our people and their factions reject”.

Some commentators have argued that the imposition of external control over Gaza, and the tying of Palestinian statehood to externally generated conditions, reflects “a continuation of colonialist logic rather than a genuine pathway to self-determination”. If the Palestinians are going to achieve self-determination, they need to do so on their own terms.

Hamas has now reiterated its refusal to disarm, arguing that its fight against Israel is legitimate resistance. Israel and its western allies have made the disarmament of Hamas a non-negotiable demand for ending the war.

The fourth, and probably most significant, barrier is that the Israeli government remains staunchly opposed to the formation of a Palestinian state. Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, did applaud Trump for his efforts to secure peace in a social media post following the UN vote.

However, he then told his cabinet that Israel’s opposition to a Palestinian state remains “firm and unchanged”. Netanyahu later confirmed that Israel supported only the steps within the plan that insist upon “full demilitarisation, disarmament and the deradicalisation of Gaza”.

Far-right leaders in his governing coalition, alongside violent settlers, are at the same time changing facts on the ground in the West Bank. They are doing so by establishing Israeli government-sanctioned settlements on Palestinian land, which are considered illegal under international law. The construction of these settlements amounts to de facto annexation, thwarting the possibility of future Palestinian sovereignty.

We are a long way off from concrete discussions of Palestinian statehood. But despite the many problems in Trump’s plan, it does provide some hope that at least the Palestinians in Gaza will be able to begin to rebuild their lives. Efforts must be made to ensure neither Hamas or Israel make any moves to derail this potential.

---

The writer is a senior lecturer in international politics, City St George's, University of London. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license.
 

Popular

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset

The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Indonesia’s bond market now driven by domestic policy, not global sentiment

Indonesia’s bond market now driven by domestic policy, not global sentiment

Related Articles

TNI gears up, awaits order for Gaza peace mission

Trump lavishes praise on New York's mayor-elect Mamdani at warm White House meeting

Indonesia–Jordan ties: Strategic partners for peace, stability and resilient Indo-Pacific

Related Article

TNI gears up, awaits order for Gaza peace mission

Trump lavishes praise on New York's mayor-elect Mamdani at warm White House meeting

Indonesia–Jordan ties: Strategic partners for peace, stability and resilient Indo-Pacific

Gibran heads to Johannesburg for G20 Summit on Prabowo’s behalf

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of war crimes in West Bank expulsions

Popular

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset

The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Indonesia’s bond market now driven by domestic policy, not global sentiment

Indonesia’s bond market now driven by domestic policy, not global sentiment

More in Opinion

 View more
Palestinians transport relief materials on Nov. 18, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City.
Academia

Palestinian statehood remains a distant prospect
A vessel from the Taiwan Coast Guard (front) monitors a China Coast Guard ship on Dec. 12, 2024, while patrolling waters a few nautical miles from Taiwan's northeastern coast.
Academia

Madness or common sense: The two futures of the Asia-Pacific
Shady canopy: A resident of Belangian village stands on Aug. 21, 2024, next to a tall benuang laki (Duabanga moluccana blume), a native evergreen species, in the Kahung tropical rainforest of Banjar regency, South Kalimantan.
Academia

COP30 and the future of Southeast Asia’s tropical forests

Highlight
Firemen get ready after a major fire swept through several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on November 27, 2025. Hong Kong firefighters were scouring a still-burning apartment complex for hundreds of missing people on November 27, a day after the blaze tore through the high-rises, killing at least 44.
Asia and Pacific

Over 250 missing after Hong Kong's deadliest blaze in decades
Shattered dream: Indonesian midfielders Thom Haye (right) and Miliano Jonathans (left, back) look dejected after their 1-0 loss to Iraq in the FIFA World Cup fourth-round qualifier on Saturday, October 11 local time at King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Editorial

Curaçao’s miracle, our trouble
PT Lintas Citra Pratama Banten PTA Plant
Companies

Local firm to build $300m PET plant to cut import reliance

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Two more Sumatran Elephants die amid growing threats from deforestation
Environment

Wildlife trade body rejects new eel protections
Regulations

Govt reviews customs presence at Morowali airstrip amid oversight concerns
Companies

GoFood accelerates MSME digitalization with breakthrough instant onboarding feature
Asia & Pacific

Japan will pay 'painful price' if steps out of line over Taiwan, China military says
Asia & Pacific

Over 250 missing after Hong Kong's deadliest blaze in decades
Work It Right

Why we overwork (and what that might be hiding)
Asia & Pacific

Japan set to issue 11t yen extra bonds despite record tax revenue
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.