AGO requests red notices for graft suspects fleeing abroad

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) submitted requests for red notices for graft suspects Riza Chalid and Jurist Tan after they failed to appear for questionings three times.
he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) is seeking Interpol’s assistance in hunting down Riza Chalid and Jurist Tan, suspects in two major corruption cases, after both repeatedly ignored official summonses for questioning.
Investigators have summoned Riza three times, but he has failed to show up.
It is suspected that Riza is out of the country, with the immigration office’s records showing that he entered Malaysia in February and has not left.
“Investigators will soon take further legal action, including placing him on the wanted list and requesting red notices,” AGO spokesperson Anang Supriatna said during a press briefing on Tuesday, when he announced the seizure of five cars owned by Riza as evidence in a corruption case pertaining to crude oil procurement by state-owned energy firm Pertamina.
Oil tycoon Riza, who is long considered a dominant figure in the country’s oil importing business and has been dubbed the “gasoline godfather”, was named a suspect in the case for allegedly conspiring with executives of Pertamina and its subsidiaries to manipulate a leasing agreement for a fuel terminal in Merak Port in Banten despite the firm having no need for additional fuel storage.
As the beneficial owner of private fuel terminal and logistics companies PT Tangki Merak and PT Orbit Terminal Merak, Riza allegedly profited from the inflated terminal deal.
The estimated state losses incurred amount to at least Rp 286 trillion (US$17.5 billion).
