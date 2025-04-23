TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Jakarta regrets opposition to Transjabodetabek expansion to Kota Wisata Cibubur

The Jakarta administration regrets the decision by the management of the Kota Wisata housing complex in Cibubur, Bogor Regency, West Java, to halt the expansion of the Tranjabodetabek bus service to the area, while promising to find new alternative routes to improve connectivity between the capital and its surrounding buffer zones.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, April 23, 2025 Published on Apr. 22, 2025

Jakarta regrets opposition to Transjabodetabek expansion to Kota Wisata Cibubur A Transjakarta electric bus drives past Hotel Indonesia traffic circle on Aug. 20, 2022, in Central Jakarta. The Jakarta administration has pledged to electrify 10,000 public buses by 2030 as part of the city’s emissions-reduction campaign. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

T

he Jakarta administration says it regrets the decision by the management of the Kota Wisata housing complex in Cibubur, Bogor Regency, West Java, to halt the expansion of the Tranjabodetabek bus service to the area, while promising to find new alternative routes to improve connectivity between the capital and its surrounding areas.

Recently, the Greater Jakarta Transportation Agency (BPTJ) approved five new Transjabodetabek routes, as requested by the administration of newly installed Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, and has run trials for some of them. 

However, plans to establish a route connecting Kota Wisata Cibubur with Cawang, East Jakarta, have stalled after the housing complex's management, PT Mekanusa Cipta, requested a further assessment before granting permission. 

Meanwhile, the launch of the new Transjabodetabek routes is scheduled for April 24, coinciding with the commemoration of National Transportation Day.

“After careful consideration, we are unable to provide the requested endorsement letter,” the management stated in a letter addressed to Jakarta-owned bus operator PT Transportasi Jakarta last month. 

Speaking to Kompas.com, it explained that the roads within the complex were not suitable for large buses, and added that it had yet to obtain approval from residents regarding the proposed route.

Laughing matter: Two clowns entertain the audience during a performance of The Great 50 Show by Oriental Circus Indonesia. JP/Dhoni Setiawan
Archipelago

Taman Safari founders under scrutiny over abuse, exploitation allegations
Tragic memorial: Visitors walk on May 21, 2024, past skulls made from resin and graves recreated for an art installation in Jakarta to commemorate 26 years of “reform struggle“ since the May 1998 Indonesia riots, in which hundreds of protesters were killed or disappeared in unrest that brought an end to the rule of former president Soeharto.
Politics

Proposal to name Soeharto national hero draws opposition
A Transjakarta electric bus drives past Hotel Indonesia traffic circle on Aug. 20, 2022, in Central Jakarta. The Jakarta administration has pledged to electrify 10,000 public buses by 2030 as part of the city’s emissions-reduction campaign.
Jakarta

Jakarta regrets opposition to Transjabodetabek expansion to Kota Wisata Cibubur

A woman holds a picture of Pope Francis after visiting the Vatican Embassy in Jakarta on April 22. Catholics vist the embassy to pray for for Pope Francis, who died at 88 on April 21 following a stroke after months of declining health.
Society

Indonesians of all faiths mourn Pope Francis’ passing
Istiqlal Mosque grand imam Nasaruddin Umar (left) kisses Pope Francis' forehead after an interreligious meeting with religious leaders at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on Sept. 5, 2024.
Editorial

Pope Francis' moral legacy
Piles of coal are seen on barges in Samarinda, East Kalimantan on Aug. 16, 2022.
Economy

Govt flaunts critical minerals in trade talks with US

Archipelago

Taman Safari founders under scrutiny over abuse, exploitation allegations
Environment

‘Design Matters Lab’ transforms waste into wonder
Academia

Pope Francis’ greatest reforms and controversies
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo discusses global trade, Gaza with visiting Malaysian deputy PM
Academia

Bandung Principles, world order and the imperative for change (part 1)
Academia

Is it still worth Indonesia pursuing trade ties with the US?
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo, Megawati rejuvenate relations
Politics

Proposal to name Soeharto national hero draws opposition
