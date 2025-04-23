Jakarta regrets opposition to Transjabodetabek expansion to Kota Wisata Cibubur

The Jakarta administration regrets the decision by the management of the Kota Wisata housing complex in Cibubur, Bogor Regency, West Java, to halt the expansion of the Tranjabodetabek bus service to the area, while promising to find new alternative routes to improve connectivity between the capital and its surrounding buffer zones.
he Jakarta administration says it regrets the decision by the management of the Kota Wisata housing complex in Cibubur, Bogor Regency, West Java, to halt the expansion of the Tranjabodetabek bus service to the area, while promising to find new alternative routes to improve connectivity between the capital and its surrounding areas.
Recently, the Greater Jakarta Transportation Agency (BPTJ) approved five new Transjabodetabek routes, as requested by the administration of newly installed Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, and has run trials for some of them.
However, plans to establish a route connecting Kota Wisata Cibubur with Cawang, East Jakarta, have stalled after the housing complex's management, PT Mekanusa Cipta, requested a further assessment before granting permission.
Meanwhile, the launch of the new Transjabodetabek routes is scheduled for April 24, coinciding with the commemoration of National Transportation Day.
“After careful consideration, we are unable to provide the requested endorsement letter,” the management stated in a letter addressed to Jakarta-owned bus operator PT Transportasi Jakarta last month.
Speaking to Kompas.com, it explained that the roads within the complex were not suitable for large buses, and added that it had yet to obtain approval from residents regarding the proposed route.
Read also: Transjabodetabek to launch five new inter-city routes
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.