Jakarta regrets opposition to Transjabodetabek expansion to Kota Wisata Cibubur

A Transjakarta electric bus drives past Hotel Indonesia traffic circle on Aug. 20, 2022, in Central Jakarta. The Jakarta administration has pledged to electrify 10,000 public buses by 2030 as part of the city’s emissions-reduction campaign. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

The Jakarta administration regrets the decision by the management of the Kota Wisata housing complex in Cibubur, Bogor Regency, West Java, to halt the expansion of the Tranjabodetabek bus service to the area, while promising to find new alternative routes to improve connectivity between the capital and its surrounding buffer zones.

Recently, the Greater Jakarta Transportation Agency (BPTJ) approved five new Transjabodetabek routes, as requested by the administration of newly installed Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, and has run trials for some of them.

However, plans to establish a route connecting Kota Wisata Cibubur with Cawang, East Jakarta, have stalled after the housing complex's management, PT Mekanusa Cipta, requested a further assessment before granting permission.

Meanwhile, the launch of the new Transjabodetabek routes is scheduled for April 24, coinciding with the commemoration of National Transportation Day.

“After careful consideration, we are unable to provide the requested endorsement letter,” the management stated in a letter addressed to Jakarta-owned bus operator PT Transportasi Jakarta last month.

Speaking to Kompas.com, it explained that the roads within the complex were not suitable for large buses, and added that it had yet to obtain approval from residents regarding the proposed route.

