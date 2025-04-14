TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Transjabodetabek to launch five new inter-city routes

The Greater Jakarta Transportation Agency (BPTJ) has approved the expansion of the Transjabodetabek bus network to include five new routes connecting Jakarta with its neighboring cities, as requested by newly installed Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, April 14, 2025 Published on Apr. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-04-14T14:47:37+07:00

A Transjabodetabek Premium bus parks at Mega Bekasi City in Bekasi, West Java, during a trial operation on Sept. 7, 2017.

T

he Greater Jakarta Transportation Agency (BPTJ) has approved the expansion of the Transjabodetabek bus network to include five new routes connecting Jakarta with its neighboring cities, as requested by newly installed Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung in a bid to address the capital’s perennial problem of traffic congestion.

Transjabodetabek is an expansion of Jakarta’s high-ridership commuter bus service Transjakarta that first launched in 2004. Since 2016, Transjabodetabek has covered 10 routes to connect several areas in Jakarta with Ciputat and BSD in South Tangerang, Poris Plawad and Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, as well as Summarecon Bekasi, East Bekasi, Depok and the University of Indonesia in West Java.

Meanwhile, the five new routes will further expand Jakarta’s connectivity with Tangerang and Bogor in West Java. The routes are Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2 in Tangerang regency-Pluit in North Jakarta; PIK 2-Jembatan Baru in West Jakarta; Bogor’s Kota Wisata-Cawang in East Jakarta; Alam Sutera in Tangerang City-Blok M in South Jakarta; and Binong in Tangerang regency-Grogol in West Jakarta.

Transjakarta operations and safety director Daud Joseph said it would conduct the trials soon, with the assistance of the city’s Transportation Agency.

“The progress with the new routes is going well,” Daud said on Saturday, as quoted by Kompas, without elaborating on the trials or the launch dates.

Read also: Commuter Line blacklists alleged sexual harasser

Expanding public transportation services into Jakarta’s buffer areas was part of Governor Pramono’s campaign promises last year to address the traffic congestion issue.

More in Indonesia

 View more
A Transjabodetabek Premium bus parks at Mega Bekasi City in Bekasi, West Java, during a trial operation on Sept. 7, 2017.
Jakarta

Transjabodetabek to launch five new inter-city routes
Back in class: Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (right) talks with Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf (center) and Deputy Minister Agus Jabo Priyono (left) during an inspection of a location designated for Sekolah Rakyat (People's school) on March 8 in Bekasi, West Java.
Society

Prabowo’s schools for low-income kids gather pace ahead of mid-year kickoff
People queue on Feb. 18, 2022, to purchase cooking oil provided by the local government in Surabaya in an effort to stabilize prices amid shortages.
Politics

Court officials arrested over acquittal in palm oil corruption case

Highlight
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with foreign business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 28, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Xi warns protectionism 'leads nowhere' as starts SE Asia tour
President Prabowo Subianto welcomes seven senior journalists at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java on April 6, 2025.
Editorial

First step to transparency
The logo of ASEAN, is pictured ahead of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' (AMM) retreat meeting at the Langkawi International Convention Centre in Malaysia's resort island of Langkawi on Jan. 17, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Malaysia to seek ceasefire extension in Myanmar for quake relief efforts

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Hotels see revenue decline amid budget cuts: Survey
Markets

Danantara to start investing by the end of this month
Americas

Indonesian Embassy urges students in US to be cautious amid visa concerns
Jakarta

Transjabodetabek to launch five new inter-city routes
People

Katy Perry set to roar into space on all-female flight
Regulations

Govt to lift Nusantara spending freeze, minister says
Society

Prabowo’s schools for low-income kids gather pace ahead of mid-year kickoff
Asia & Pacific

China's Xi calls for stronger trade ties with Vietnam amid US tariff tensions
