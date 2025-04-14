Transjabodetabek to launch five new inter-city routes

A Transjabodetabek Premium bus parks at Mega Bekasi City in Bekasi, West Java, during a trial operation on Sept. 7, 2017. (kompas.com/KOMPAS.com/Anggita Muslimah)

T he Greater Jakarta Transportation Agency (BPTJ) has approved the expansion of the Transjabodetabek bus network to include five new routes connecting Jakarta with its neighboring cities, as requested by newly installed Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung in a bid to address the capital’s perennial problem of traffic congestion.

Transjabodetabek is an expansion of Jakarta’s high-ridership commuter bus service Transjakarta that first launched in 2004. Since 2016, Transjabodetabek has covered 10 routes to connect several areas in Jakarta with Ciputat and BSD in South Tangerang, Poris Plawad and Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, as well as Summarecon Bekasi, East Bekasi, Depok and the University of Indonesia in West Java.

Meanwhile, the five new routes will further expand Jakarta’s connectivity with Tangerang and Bogor in West Java. The routes are Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2 in Tangerang regency-Pluit in North Jakarta; PIK 2-Jembatan Baru in West Jakarta; Bogor’s Kota Wisata-Cawang in East Jakarta; Alam Sutera in Tangerang City-Blok M in South Jakarta; and Binong in Tangerang regency-Grogol in West Jakarta.

Transjakarta operations and safety director Daud Joseph said it would conduct the trials soon, with the assistance of the city’s Transportation Agency.

“The progress with the new routes is going well,” Daud said on Saturday, as quoted by Kompas, without elaborating on the trials or the launch dates.

Expanding public transportation services into Jakarta’s buffer areas was part of Governor Pramono’s campaign promises last year to address the traffic congestion issue.