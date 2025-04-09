Lower  public transportation use in February

he Jakarta branch of Statistics Indonesia (BPS) has recorded a drop in the number of passengers across different modes of transportation, including mass rapid transit (MRT), light rail transit (LRT) and the bus rapid transit (BRT) Transjakarta in February compared with January.
BPS Jakarta head Nurul Hasanudin explained on Tuesday that MRT Jakarta carried 3.48 million passengers in February, down 1.63 percent from January’s 3.54 million. LRT Jakarta served 82,925 passengers in the same period, a 16.51 percent reduction from 99,328 in the previous month.
Transjakarta, meanwhile, served 31.5 million passengers in February, 2.25 percent fewer than the 32.2 million in January, as reported by Antara.
Despite the drop, Nurul noted that some modes of transportation saw more passengers on a year on year (yoy) basis. MRT Jakarta, for example, saw its passengers increase by 33.98 percent from 2.59 million passengers in February last year to 3.47 million in February this year.
While the statistics agency did not explain the factor behind the drop in passenger numbers in February, it claimed that the yoy increase shows people’s growing interest in public transportation.
MRT Jakarta also recorded increases both during the Idul Fitri holiday of March 31-April 1, as well as across the extended holiday from March 28 to April 7.
During the 11-day extended holiday, the city-owned company served 614,767 passengers, 63 percent more than the 376,448 passengers during the extended Idul Fitri holiday last year.
It served 76,106 passengers across the two days of the Idul Fitri holiday, slightly more than the 70,623 in 2024. (rad)
